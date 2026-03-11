President Donald Trump dismissed a reporter as “rotten” on Wednesday after she pointed out that his former attorney general contradicted his claim about 2020 election fraud.

While speaking with the press outside the White House, PBS’s Liz Landers asked Trump about the FBI issuing a grand jury subpoena for Arizona election records related to an inquiry into the results of the 2020 presidential election. Records were also recently seized by the FBI in Georgia related to the 2020 election.

“Sir, in Arizona, why did the FBI seize election records in that state?” Landers asked Trump on Wednesday.

“Well, they probably thought the election was rigged, right?” Trump responded.

Landers then reminded him that Bill Barr, his former attorney general, found there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election that would have changed the outcome, despite the president’s long-held belief there was.

“It wasn’t rigged, though,” Landers told the president.

“Oh, really? Who — how do you know?” Trump asked.

“Your own attorney general in 2020 said that there was not measurable voter fraud to change the outcome of the election,” Landers said.

“You don’t think it was rigged? I think it was rigged!” Trump said.

“Sir, where’s the evidence of that?” Landers asked.

“If you think it wasn’t rigged, you’re a rotten reporter!” Trump said before moving on.

I asked @POTUS about the FBI reportedly seizing election records in Arizona. He said they must have done that because it was a “rigged” election. I pointed out to him that his own AG said there was not measurable voter fraud to overturn that election pic.twitter.com/fGnfxTH3HO — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) March 11, 2026

Trump previously endorsed the Arizona news, calling it “great” on Truth Social.

Trump and Barr had a falling out over the former’s election fraud claims. Barr told NBC News in 2022 that he confronted Trump about his claims and told him they were “bulls**t” and his team was wrong for peddling them. Barr said the president became enraged in reaction.

The president did earn Barr’s endorsement in 2024, but he responded by mocking him and saying he “let down” people by not properly investigating election fraud.

“Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him ‘Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy’ (New York Post!),” Trump posted to Truth Social at the time. “Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word ‘Lethargic’ from my statement.”

