‘Morale Has Never Been Lower’: House Republican Goes Scorched Earth on Trump White House and Speaker Johnson

Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman reported on the atmosphere within the Republican House conference on Monday, sharing a shocking quote from one “senior” GOP member who lambasted the Trump administration and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). The anonymous member called the House GOP “a tinder box” and predicted many more members will be heading for the exit.

Sherman’s report came just days after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced her retirement in January of 2026. He wrote, “A few other GOP members messaged us over the weekend saying that they, too, are considering retiring in the middle of the term.”

Sherman then quoted the “senior House Republican,” who told Punchbowl, “This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file.”

The House Republican added:

The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened. They don’t even allow little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies. Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms. More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.

Thirty-nine House members have announced they will not seek reelection so far, sixteen Democrats and twenty-three Republicans.