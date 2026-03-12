Chris Christie Reveals Jared Kushner Got Him Fired From Key Trump Job as Revenge for Putting His Dad in Jail

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) revealed that Jared Kushner, the husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, had him removed from his post as Trump campaign transition chairman back in 2016 during a new interview on The Fifth Column podcast.

According to Christie, Kushner sought vengeance against him for prosecuting his father, Charles Kushner, back in 2005.

Here’s what Christie told The Fifth Column‘s Michael Moynihan about the sordid affair:

CHRISTIE: I think the single biggest reason Jared got into the Trump White House was to ensure that his father would be pardoned.

MOYNIHAN: For people who don’t know, who’s his father?

CHRISTIE: His father was, when I prosecuted him in 2004, the second richest man in New Jersey. He hired a prostitute to seduce his sister’s husband, videotaped it, and then, on the day of his sister’s son’s engagement party, an engagement party that he was going to attend, he had the videotape delivered to his sister’s house so she could see her husband having sex with someone else.

MOYNIHAN: You are the head of the transition in 2016, there’s going to be some interfacing with Jared Kushner, I’d imagine, right?

CHRISTIE: Much to his chagrin, yes. The day that Trump was naming me, he went into Trump’s office and said, “You can’t do this” in front of me.

MOYNIHAN: In front of you?

CHRISTIE: Oh yeah.

MOYNIHAN: And what was the argument?

CHRISTIE: I’m immoral, I’m a bad person, and said that it should have never been prosecuted, it wasn’t a crime, it was something that should have been handled by the rabbis. Because it was a family dispute.

MOYNIHAN: Oh.

CHRISTIE: And I just sat there and didn’t say anything. And finally, Trump looked at me and said, “are you gonna say anything to defend yourself? I said, “Why do I have to defend myself to him.” And by the way, I looked at him and said, “By the way, your father pled guilty to all 18 counts, so.”

MOYNIHAN: There’s some credit to Trump in this that he said, “All right, fine.”

CHRISTIE: Yeah, he named me anyway. But then, of course, he fired me because Jared just continued to pound me.

MOYNIHAN: But that was Jared, you think, that precipitated that firing?

CHRISTIE: Oh, I know it was Jared. Okay. Because both Donald Trump and Steve Bannon told me it was Jared.