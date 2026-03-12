The Big Picture

The chattering class is consumed this morning by two interlocking questions: who will actually run CNN once the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery deal closes, and whether Bari Weiss is up to the job. Puck, Status, and The Media Mix all circled the same merger anxiously — from different altitudes. Elsewhere, the Iran war is scrambling media coverage in ways that cleave predictably along ideological lines, and Hollywood is processing the news that Ben Affleck was quietly building an AI company while the industry loudly protested AI. Also: CAA’s legal reckoning with Range Media Partners is officially the hottest story in the agency world, and it’s not close.

Today’s sources: Puck | Status | The Media Mix | To the Contrary | Poynter | The Free Press | The Ankler | Page Six Hollywood | Awful Announcing | Feed Me | NYT Morning | CJR

Top Story

WHO IS GOING TO RUN CNN?

The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery deal hasn’t closed yet, but the newsletter class is already doing the personnel math — and it isn’t pretty.

Puck’s Dylan Byers did the most reported work this week. His bottom line: most CNN insiders assume David Ellison will hand the keys to Bari Weiss, who arrived at CBS News seven months ago and has been running ever since. Byers pumps the brakes hard. Her early months were “far more tumultuous than the Paramount Skydance front office had anticipated,” per his sources, who question whether she can absorb a 24-hour global news network on top of what she’s already managing. One source said she “still can’t show up to a meeting on time.” When Byers pressed a second source on that, the response: “That’s the least of her problems.”

The external candidate list doesn’t inspire confidence either. Former CBS News president David Rhodes is the most obvious name. Ben Sherwood, now at The Daily Beast, “often angles for these jobs when they come up.” And Jeff Zucker — the only person who has run CNN successfully this century — will almost certainly never get the call because Trump despises him. So: a tumultuous insider, a couple of grizzled vets, and a guy whose candidacy would trigger a White House meltdown. That’s the field.

Status’s Oliver Darcy frames the stakes: whatever Ellison promised about editorial independence in his Burbank address this week, White House communications director Steven Cheung is already calling CNN “the murderous Iranian Regime’s version of Pravda” for interviewing a former Iranian official. CNN chief Mark Thompson has spent months trying to build a respectful relationship with the administration. It keeps not working.

The Media Mix’s Claire Atkinson pulls back the widest shot. The combined entity — Paramount Skydance, Warner Bros. Discovery, TikTok U.S., Oracle, RedBird IMI, Middle Eastern sovereign funds — would be something American media has never seen. “We’ve never seen a company that combined the strength in so-called traditional media with the presence in social media,” former AOL chief Jon Miller told her. “It’s training and targeting data in a way that we’ve never seen before.” Senator Elizabeth Warren has flagged the foreign investment angle. The newsletter class has mostly ignored it.

TAKEAWAY: Everyone’s asking who runs CNN. The better question — the one Atkinson is raising — is who runs the people who run CNN. The chattering class has largely gone quiet on that one.

Three Takes

THE IRAN WAR — AND THE BATTLE OVER WHO’S COVERING IT RIGHT

The same conflict. Three very different stories.

To the Contrary | Charlie Sykes Sykes is in alarm mode. He frames the Iran conflict as hubris meeting reality, leans on a New York Times analysis of how Trump’s team “misjudged how Iran would respond,” and flags Eurointelligence’s warning that “this is how wars get lost.” His media hero of the moment: NYT reporter Shawn McCreesh, who pressed Trump at a news conference — “You just suggested Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war. Your defense secretary wouldn’t say that. Why are you the only person saying this?” — and calls it “a flagrant act of journalism.” Reliable Sources‘ Brian Stelter called it a model of composition. For Sykes, tough questions are the antidote to the fog of war.

Poynter | Tom Jones Jones is doing something slightly different — he’s not covering the war, he’s covering the coverage of the coverage. His lead item: the Pentagon barred photographers from briefings because aides deemed photos of Pete Hegseth “unflattering.” Jones’s framing is withering: “Just when you think they can’t get any more petty and thin-skinned and, to paraphrase one of their favorite words, snowflaky, they find another way to bellyache about something.” He also highlights this newsletter’s own piece on Fox News’s Iran war coverage, writing that it “captured something structural” about how Fox acknowledges bad news briefly before pivoting back to a success narrative. Jones is doing the referee work the One Sheet was built to celebrate.

The Free Press | Gabe Fleisher While left-leaning newsletters fretted about a fracturing MAGA coalition, The Free Press pushed back on the premise. Fleisher argues that reports of a MAGA split on Iran are overstated — that “MAGA Is Split” framings from Bloomberg and others are a media construction, projecting division onto a coalition that is largely intact. It’s a useful challenge to the chattering class’s habit of treating Rand Paul and Tucker Carlson as representative of Trump’s base rather than as loud outliers. Whether Fleisher is right is debatable. That he’s the only voice in the stack making this argument is itself worth noting.

TAKEAWAY: Sykes sees heroic journalism. Jones sees petty government. Fleisher sees a media-manufactured split. All three are looking at the same war. None of them are looking at the same thing.

📰 Top Reads 📰

Poynter, Tom Jones

HEGSETH BANS PHOTOGRAPHERS BECAUSE HE DIDN’T LIKE HOW HE LOOKED: Poynter’s Tom Jones has the fullest account of the Pentagon’s decision to bar photographers from press briefings — a decision traced directly to aides finding images of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “unflattering,” per the Washington Post‘s Scott Nover. After photographers from the AP, Reuters, and Getty attended a March 2 briefing, Hegseth’s staff shut them out of the next two. Only the Pentagon’s own staff photographers are now permitted in. The National Press Photographers Association called it “an astonishingly poor sense of priorities in the midst of a war.” The National Press Club called it “deeply troubling.” … QUOTE (Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson): “If that hurts the business model for certain news outlets, then they should consider applying for a Pentagon press credential.” … QUICK TAKE: A wartime Pentagon that bans photographers over vanity and then tells journalists to update their business models is, as Jones notes, not a good look for a public servant.

The Ankler, Matthew Frank

HOLLYWOOD DEMOCRATS ARE BACK — AND THEIR WALLETS ARE OPEN: The Ankler’s Matthew Frank reports that Hollywood’s Democratic donor class is re-energizing around the 2026 midterms — fueled by Trump’s sinking approval ratings and a fresh crop of candidates. Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico has become the industry’s favorite, drawing donations from CAA co-founder Kevin Huvane, WGA West president Meredith Stiehm, and others after CBS spiked his Stephen Colbert interview (the YouTube version now has 9 million views). The animating sentiment among donors, per multiple sources: they hope they never hear from Jeffrey Katzenberg again. … QUOTE (political consultant Mike Murphy): “Katzenberg is really like the general that just lost three wars.” … QUICK TAKE: Hollywood fell out of love with the Democratic Party and is falling back in — slowly, carefully, and with better vetting this time.

NYT Morning, citing James Poniewozik

THE WHITE HOUSE IS RELEASING THE IRAN WAR AS CONTENT: The Trump administration has been flooding social media with meme videos of the Iran war — bombs dropping to Nelly’s “Here Comes the Boom,” Pete Hegseth at a briefing with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” as the soundtrack, SpongeBob SquarePants asking “You want to see me do it again?” over explosion footage. NYT television critic James Poniewozik has the sharpest read on what this actually is: not propaganda in the traditional sense, but something stranger. No good and evil. Only strength and weakness, winning and losing. … QUOTE (Poniewozik): “A vibe of dominance unbounded by narrative, reason or moral argument.” … QUICK TAKE: The administration isn’t trying to win the information war. It’s trying to make the concept of an information war seem quaint.

Status, Oliver Darcy

GAYLE KING SIGNS ONE-YEAR EXTENSION AT CBS — WITH A CATCH: Status has learned the details of Gayle King‘s widely celebrated contract renewal at CBS News: it’s a one-year extension, not the long-term deal the announcement implied. Her prior deal was also one year and worth roughly $15 million; her new salary took “a haircut,” per Darcy, but not the dramatic cut some suspected — King, per sources, “knows her value and is a strong negotiator.” The extension buys Bari Weiss and CBS News president Tom Cibrowski time to find a replacement for the seat vacated by Tony Dokoupil — with former Good Morning America host Josh Elliott expected to audition in the coming weeks. … QUOTE (King): “Rumors of her demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated.” … QUICK TAKE: One year is not a renewal. It’s a polite countdown.

Awful Announcing

HARD KNOCKS GETS A SECOND LIFE — ON THE GOLF COURSE: The PGA Tour is partnering with NFL Films to create a Hard Knocks-style docuseries around The Players Championship, with new commissioner Brian Rolapp — an NFL Media alum — behind the push. Awful Announcing’s take is sharp: Hard Knocks has become “so sanitized and watered down” in its NFL incarnation that it “could have been produced by the team itself.” But golf needs the format more than the NFL does. “The NFL doesn’t need Hard Knocks anymore,” the newsletter argues. “But the PGA Tour does.” … QUOTE (Awful Announcing): “Every sport not named the NFL is facing a major inflection point, with leagues preparing for impact as football takes yet more money out of the media rights market.” … QUICK TAKE: The NFL perfected the access doc and then killed it. The PGA Tour is hoping to inherit the corpse.

Feed Me, Emily Sundberg

PHILLIP PICARDI NAMED EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF PLAYBOY: Feed Me’s Emily Sundberg reports that Phillip Picardi — the former Teen Vogue and them. editor who studied at Harvard Divinity School and most recently held a role at WME — has been named chief brand officer and editor-in-chief of Playboy. The hire is framed around a cultural moment: a sex recession, a loneliness epidemic, and a magazine that needs a reason to exist again. … QUOTE (Picardi to Adweek): “The idea that we need a publication that is able to explain sexuality as a cultural force, especially as our younger folks are facing a sex recession and loneliness epidemic — it felt like the right challenge.” … QUICK TAKE: From Teen Vogue to Playboy via Harvard Divinity School is a career arc that requires its own long-form profile.

Puck, Dylan Byers

JEFF SHELL’S POSITION AT PARAMOUNT GETS SHAKIER: Puck’s Dylan Byers reports that the lawsuit filed by federal whistleblower R.J. Cipriani — accusing Paramount president Jeff Shell of leaking material information about the company — has further eroded Shell’s already tenuous standing with David Ellison. Among the allegations: Shell offered Cipriani a quid pro quo production deal, confessed Paramount was overpaying for Warner Bros. Discovery, and said Ellison saw David Zaslav as an incompetent “suck-up.” Byers reported last week that Shell was unlikely to survive the merger; this week he writes that outcome “seems all but certain now.” … QUOTE (Byers): “David Ellison’s misgivings about Jeff predate the lawsuit.” … QUICK TAKE: Shell’s exit isn’t a question of if anymore. It’s a question of how loud.

CJR, citing Semafor‘s Max Tani

THE AP’S AI FIGHT GOES INTERNAL — AND UGLY: CJR flags a Semafor scoop: an internal AP Slack channel erupted after a senior product manager for AI wrote that “resistance is futile” on the topic of AI adoption. One reporter fired back that the “dismissiveness and disdain some of you have shown for human writing are insulting and abhorrent. Strong reporting and clear writing are the lifeblood of journalism, not AI-written slop.” Another said it was “hard not to escape the feeling that the people hyping/guiding the decisions around these powerful tools exist in a totally different reality than the people who wake up every day and do the work of reporting.” The AP told Semafor the chat “doesn’t reflect the overall position of the AP.” … QUOTE (AP reporter, internal Slack): “Strong reporting and clear writing are the lifeblood of journalism, not AI-written slop.” … QUICK TAKE: “Resistance is futile” is a strange thing to tell a newsroom full of people whose job is to push back.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

Page Six Hollywood, Peter Kiefer

CAA VS. RANGE: THE LAWSUIT EVERYONE IN HOLLYWOOD IS ROOTING AGAINST CAA TO LOSE: Page Six Hollywood’s Peter Kiefer has the fullest account yet of the CAA-Range Media Partners arbitration saga — and it is brutal reading for the agency. A three-judge panel has ruled that CAA owes the four Range founders — Jack Whigham, Dave Bugliari, Michael Cooper, and Mick Sullivan — $36 million in cash (not reinstated equity, cash), plus $6 million in legal fees. CAA’s own legal fees are estimated at $10-$15 million. The ruling also includes language suggesting CAA’s principals — Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, and Richard Lovett — may have breached their fiduciary duty managing the employee stock program, potentially opening the door to a mass suit involving dozens of additional plaintiffs. Morale inside CAA: “There are only three people inside [CAA] who weren’t rooting for the Range guys.” … QUOTE (industry source): “You gotta hand it to Bryan, Richard and Kevin — they’ve done the impossible. They’ve actually made Ari [Emanuel] look like a good guy.” … QUICK TAKE: CAA picked this fight to send a message. The message that arrived was different than the one they intended.

The Ankler, Erik Barmack

BEN AFFLECK WAS QUIETLY BUILDING AN AI COMPANY WHILE HOLLYWOOD PROTESTED AI: The Ankler’s Erik Barmack reports that Ben Affleck secretly launched an AI filmmaking startup called InterPositive in 2022 — developing tools to help with lighting adjustments, shot reframing, and continuity fixes in post-production — and Netflix has now acquired the company for a reported $600 million, per Bloomberg, installing Affleck as a senior advisor. The irony: Affleck, like Natasha Lyonne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, has publicly aligned with campaigns defending human creativity. Barmack’s frame: the real AI fight in Hollywood isn’t about stopping the machines — that ship sailed. It’s about control: who owns the data, who licenses the likeness, and who gets paid when the digital version of a star shows up to work. … QUOTE (Barmack): “Stars are publicly warning that AI could steal their jobs… while privately investing in the technology that might replace them.” … QUICK TAKE: The open letter and the startup deck were written at the same desk.

The Ankler, Lesley Goldberg

BILL LAWRENCE ON HIS COMEBACK — AND THE PARAMOUNT-WARNERS MERGER: The Ankler’s Lesley Goldberg sits down with showrunner Bill Lawrence — the man behind Ted Lasso, Shrinking, and now Rooster and the Scrubs revival — for a wide-ranging interview on his creative resurgence. Lawrence is bullish on keeping production in L.A. and sanguine about the Paramount-Warner merger, having already gotten a call from Channing Dungey after the news broke. The newsletter also includes a scoop: Netflix’s MLB Opening Day broadcast team will feature Albert Pujols, CC Sabathia, Hunter Pence, and Anthony Rizzo as analysts, with Matt Vasgersian on play-by-play and Elle Duncan as desk host. Barry Bonds was pursued for a central role but negotiations fell apart. … QUOTE (Lawrence): “I decided to embrace who I am and what I like to write. And if it works, great. And if it doesn’t, I’ve had a super cool run.” … QUICK TAKE: Ted Lasso as a creative philosophy, not just a TV show.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

Cable news viewership is in structural decline — and yet it remains the dominant narrative-setting engine for American political opinion. The Iran war is making that paradox impossible to ignore, and the newsletter class mostly looked away from it. As this newsletter wrote this week, Fox News isn’t really covering Trump’s Iran war — it’s covering for it. The strike on an Iranian school that killed roughly 170 children was described on air by a retired general as “one glitch.” Dover Air Force Base footage aired without showing the president’s baseball cap. The fiscal cost of the campaign — cruise missiles running north of $1.5 million each, fired in volume — has gone largely unmentioned to an audience that spent years being told every dollar of domestic spending required scrutiny. Meanwhile, left-leaning outlets are lionizing the journalists asking hard questions. The same war, through opposite lenses, producing opposite realities. Cable’s declining ratings get covered as a business story. The epistemological consequences of a shrinking but still dominant medium delivering mutually exclusive versions of the same conflict to self-sorted audiences — that’s the story the chattering class isn’t naming.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Puck / Dylan Byers Byers came to play this week with a deeply sourced look at the CNN-CBS merger’s most uncomfortable questions — Bari’s fitness for the bigger job, the depressing shortlist of external candidates, the Zucker problem, and the Jeff Shell grenade lobbed into the Paramount front office. He’s doing the work nobody at the trades wants to touch.

The Bottom Line

The newsletter class spent this week asking who will run CNN after the merger. That’s a reasonable question. But the more clarifying question is this: in a media landscape where the same private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, and tech oligarchs are acquiring both the pipes and the content, does it matter who the editor-in-chief is? Editorial independence is a meaningful concept when ownership is at arm’s length. When the ownership structure looks like a Japanese keiretsu, it’s a press release. The chattering class is very good at covering the humans in the org chart. It is less practiced at covering the org chart itself.