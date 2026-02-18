CNBC Anchor Confronts Trump Bros Over Crypto Bash: ‘Everyone is Here to Curry Favor’ With Trump

CNBC anchor Sara Eisen confronted First Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. with criticism that their World Liberty Forum is just a way for prominent people to “curry favor” with President Donald Trump’s White House.

President Trump has faced questions over his family’s cryptocurrency firm World Liberty Financial, including a $2 billion deal with state-owned UAE firm MGX that has raised concerns.

The Trump brothers are hosting the forum at Mar-a-lago, and sat for an exclusive interview with Eisen on Wednesday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street.

When Eisen asked about the criticism, the brothers launched into a rant about the claim they were de-banked “for political reasons” — but which occurred in the wake of the January 6 attack:

CNBC ANCHOR SARA EISEN: Well, you know what the critics would say. They’d say that the credibility factor is the Trump name and the Trump White House, and that everyone is here to curry favor.

ERIC TRUMP: I think, again, the great irony here is, they didn’t give us much of a choice.

DONALD TRUMP JR.: They created this monster.

ERIC TRUMP: When you had every big bank in the world, for doing nothing wrong, just based on the fact that we all wore a hat that said, Make America Great Again, my father happened to be running as a Republican, canceled us.

I mean, I was getting these calls, 300 bank accounts, Capital One, in the middle of the night. These are commercial buildings, residential buildings.

You know golf courses you know are around the world these aren’t political entities.

And they were pulling these accounts like us from us like we were we’re absolute dogs.

We couldn’t pay our vendors, we couldn’t pay employees.

And so we said listen there has to be a better way

DONALD TRUMP JR.: They’re used to being able to do that to people who have no ability to fight back. We had the balance sheet, we had the following, the big soap box to be able to push back and to call out this nonsense.

And a lot of Americans saw that, and they were appreciative of it, because they saw it happening to them. They couldn’t get credit card processing if you were a small gun shop in the middle of nowhere, because, oh, well, that doesn’t check off the woke boxes.

And so we did this out of necessity. And it was important. I think it’s important for the world. And in that, I think we’re creating a lot efficiencies that were lacking in the system. I mean, as someone who–.

Either one of us could have called any banker in New York over the last 20 years and gotten a loan for a building. And we just realized we were sort of the top of the Ponzi scheme that was banking.

If you didn’t have those connections, if you didn’t have these things, you didn get that benefit.