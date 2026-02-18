Fox’s Kennedy Rips Kurt Cobain Homicide Theory to Shreds: ‘You’re Not Going to Find His Killer… It Was Him!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fox News commentator Kennedy demolished a new report claiming Kurt Cobain did not kill himself but was murdered in 1994, with Kennedy saying that was ridiculous to believe if you knew anything about the Nirvana frontman, his chronic depression, and the facts surrounding his death.

Kennedy reexamined Cobain’s suicide on her Kennedy Saves the World podcast on Tuesday. The ex-MTV VJ called out a report from The Daily Mail last week that said an “unofficial private sector team of forensic scientists” concluded Cobain’s death was a homicide — fueling new headlines and speculation about his suicide being a cover up. That’s all BS, Kennedy said.

“Yes there was murder involved — he murdered himself,” Kennedy said. “He died by suicide!”

She added, “There are people who talk with such great certainty and insist that he was murdered. And I insist, you didn’t know him! You weren’t there, you didn’t see him, you didn’t interact with him.”

Kennedy said Cobain’s depression was evident to anyone who interacted with him. She pointed out Cobain tried to kill himself by overdosing on pills a month prior to his death while in Italy in March 1994 and that he had just ditched a drug rehab facility in the days leading up to his suicide.

Another issue was his relationship with wife Courtney Love, who Kennedy said was a “handful” and “no doubt” contributed to his depression.

“It was tragic because everyone knew it was coming,” Kennedy said. “It was the kind of thing that happened in slow motion, and because it was unsurprising it didn’t make it any less sad.”

Suicide and depression ran in Cobain’s family too, with author Charles Cross writing about how multiple Cobain family members killed themselves in his 2001 biography Heavier Than Heaven. All of those factors contributed to Cobain taking a massive dose of heroin and shooting himself in the head in the greenhouse at his Seattle home in April ’94, Kennedy said.

But the investigators in the Daily Mail instead believe that Cobain was “confronted by one or more assailants who forced a heroin overdose to incapacitate him, before one of them shot him in the head, placed the gun in his arms and left behind a forged suicide note.”

That’s absurd, Kennedy argued.

“I do not believe this,” she said. “I truly believe in my heart that Kurt Cobain was a suicidal, depressed drug addict who had way too much fame that he couldn’t hand or process and no longer wanted to be of this world.”

And even if the outlandish idea that “someone” arrived at Cobain’s house to pump him full of drugs before killing him was true, Kennedy said the Smells Like Teen Spirit rocker wouldn’t have protested too much anyway — because he had a death wish.

“Do you think he would’ve resisted?” Kennedy asked. “No, he would’ve said, pinch me. Really, I was going to do that!”

She ended her segment by saying,”You are not going to find his killer, because his killer is dead. It was him! So just stop it, leave it alone, let him rest in peace, finally.”

Watch above.

