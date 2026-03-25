CNN Reports Iran is ‘Laying Traps’ And Beefing Up Defenses In Case US Invades Kharg Island

CNN reported on Wednesday that Iran is beefing up its defenses on Kharg Island ahead of a potential U.S. invasion.

Pentagon correspondent Natasha Bertrand shared her report on social media and summed up the main takeaways, writing, “Iran has been laying traps and moving additional military personnel and air defenses to Kharg Island in recent weeks in preparation for a possible US operation to take control of the island, according to multiple people familiar with US intelligence reporting on the issue.”

“Gulf allies are warning of significant US casualties if US moves fwd with an operation there & advising against it,” she added.

Bertrand’s report comes amid growing speculation out of Congress that the Pentagon is readying a ground invasion of Kharg Island, host to some Iran’s key energy production facilities.

Alex Ward, a national security reporter for the Wall Street Journal, commented on the activity in Congress, writing, “At least 3 congressional Republicans—including chairs of House and Senate Armed Services—are hinting strongly that a ground operation in Iran is planned and could potentially be underway soon.”

Earlier in the day, anchor Sara Sidner asked Retired Brigadier General Steve Anderson what an invasion of Kharg Island might look like for U.S. troops.

“First of all, it’d be a difficult mission to deal with perhaps 30 to 40,000 Iranians that already live there. And to think about all the issues that are going to have to be dealt with — the weather to get in there, the booby traps that are probably going to be set,” Anderson replied, adding:

I mean, we’re talking right now about taking Karg Island. So are the Iranians — they know we’re coming. Then they’ve got mines, of course, and all the asymmetric capabilities they have, such as drones and missiles. They’ll probably be close enough to be within artillery range. They’re only going to be about 15 miles from mainland Iran. So, you know, it’s going to be a very, very difficult issue. My problem is that, you know, once — as David said — once they’re there, sure, we can probably seize the island, but retaining it, that’s going to be the long pole in the tent.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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