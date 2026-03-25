Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was shocked by Jesse Watters on Tuesday when he unexpectedly cited The New York Times to make an argument about the Iran war.

Watters appeared on The Five with a highlighted copy of the paper, noting a piece by columnist Bret Stephens, shouted out earlier in the segment by co-host Dana Perino.

“I think objectively, the military operations from our end are going very well, and I would recommend several pieces of reading for you,” Perino told her co-hosts. “But, Bret Stephens in the New York Times, saying that future generations will look back on this and go, I cannot believe they were able to accomplish all of these things.”

Watters, for his part, claimed he had highlighted the article specifically to show Tarlov, reading statistics from the piece to underscore his point that the war in Iran was going remarkably well, as compared to prior US military operations.

“Great article that you mentioned, Dana. I bought it and highlighted it for Jessica,” said Watters. “Operation Desert Storm, widely considered a lightning-fast military success. I think 42 aircraft got shot down. In this operation, four. Zero by enemy fire. The land and air campaign lasted six weeks. Everybody remember how fast that was? We are now in week three here.”

After continuing to note information from the article, Watters told co-hosts that he couldn’t believe he was advising viewers to read The New York Times.

“So I would recommend everybody read the New York Times. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the writing’s on the wall,” he said.

Tarlov later joked about Watters’ reading habits, acting incredulous that her co-host still said “this crap on TV” as the panel laughed.

Read their exchange below:

TARLOV: My Wall Street sources aren’t saying the same thing that Jesse’s are saying either, but I love that you read a newspaper. And a real one. WATTERS: I read more than you every day. TARLOV: I don’t– I don’t know if that’s true. WATTERS: Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, New York Post. TARLOV: And you still say this crap on TV after you’ve read all that? WATTERS: I can’t believe she just said that.

Watch above via Fox News.

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