President Donald Trump portrayed himself as a God in his latest experimentation with AI images on Truth Social.

The president often uses AI-generated images and videos on his social media, including a post depicting former President Barack Obama’s presidential center as a literal dumpster.

On Saturday, Trump must have been feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders because that’s exactly the image he threw out to his followers.

Trump posted an image of himself literally lifting planet Earth, while an American flag hangs across his shoulder.

The image appears based on art of the God Atlas, from Greek mythology. Atlas is often depicted holding the world on his shoulders, though in mythology Atlas was actually condemned by Zeus to hold up the heavens (or celestial sphere).

After posting the AI image, the president also threw out a photo from the recent UFC fight card outside the White House. The image included jets flying over the White House as part of the event, which was held to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

Trump previously received backlash from critics over an AI-generated image of himself that appeared to cast him in the role of Jesus Christ. In the image, the robe-donning president is seen healing a sick man while an American eagle flies above it all and a nurse watches.

Trump deleted the photo after pushback from even some of his own supporters.

He later provided an explanation, denying he was portraying himself as Jesus.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” he said at the time. “And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

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