The Washington Post is being gutted by management, as the paper cuts about 300 jobs — including many on the sports desk — in what many are calling a dark day for journalism.

The Post’s leadership broke the news of sweeping layoffs after a call with staffers on Wednesday.

That morning, an email from executive editor Matt Murray and HR honcho Wayne Connell instructed employees to work from home and attend an 8:30 a.m. webinar via Zoom to announce “some significant actions across the company.”

Among the casualties are the paper’s entire sports department “in its current form,” according to WaPo sports columnist Barry Svrluga.

"First, we will be closing the Sports department in its current form." — Matt Murray, editor of the Post — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) February 4, 2026

Detail from inside the gutting of the Washington Post: 300 journalists or so will be fired this AM at 8:30 AM (right now…). They’ll be cut off from newsroom computer access at 9 AM. Word got out about this yesterday afternoon. Dozens of reporters & journalists worked late… — (((Charles Fishman))) 💧 (@cfishman) February 4, 2026

In addition, the books section and the Post Reports podcast will be no more, according to Semafor’s Max Tani.

In addition to sports, the Washington Post is killing its book section, suspending its Post Reports podcast, restructuring its metro section, and shrinking its international footprint. — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 4, 2026

The cuts came after weeks of turmoil from staffers, who were reportedly “brainstorming” on how to convince owner Jeff Bezos to reverse course on layoffs, including getting Big star Tom Hanks involved.

As the dust from the bombshell news cleared, numerous staffers took to social media to announce their departures as a result of the layoffs:

Some personal news: I’m among today’s @washingtonpost layoffs. It was a dream 11-year run as an investigative reporter focused on sports—making billionaires tremble (or at least mildly annoying them and their lawyers.) A few highlights from the ride: 🧵 — Will Hobson (@TheWillHobson) February 4, 2026

I was laid off by The Washington Post today. This is gutting for our readers and our section, but I’m grateful for the 4 years I had to cover sports alongside friends and legends. If you’re hiring or know of someone who is: spencernusbaum(at)gmail(dot)com — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) February 4, 2026

After 8 years writing the tech column @washingtonpost, I am among folks who were laid off today. I’m grateful for the stories I got to tell and the impact we made on privacy, sustainability & AI. You can keep following my work on my new (free) Substack https://t.co/RJuwxbNik7 — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) February 4, 2026

Laid off from the Washington Post, along with the entire roster of Middle East correspondents and our editors. Hard to understand the logic. But I am grateful for my incredible colleagues, whose grit and dedication to the reporting and each other I will miss dearly. — Claire Parker (@cairo_claire1) February 4, 2026

I’m among the hundreds laid off today by The Post. It was a dream to write about education for @postlocal. I don’t have answers over what future coverage of Maryland schools will look like. If you have job tips, please send them my way — Nicole Asbury (@NicoleAsbury) February 4, 2026

I was laid off today as part of The Post's job cuts. I don't know what the future holds, but it was the honor of a lifetime to cover D.C.'s local communities over the past 6 years. If you're hiring or want to reach out, DM me or email: mbricesaddler(@)gmail(dot)com — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) February 4, 2026

I've been laid off as part of The Washington Post's job cuts today. This is an incredibly sad day, not just for my colleagues and I, but for journalism as a whole. While I'm not sure what's next, I know I'll bounce back and continue to elevate. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) February 4, 2026

