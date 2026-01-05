‘Damn Straight We Did!’ Stephen Miller Melts Down In Wild Exchange With Jake Tapper

Jake Tapper’s interview with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller devolved into a wild meltdown with Miller screaming about “tinpot communist dictators” while arguing about the U.S. invasion of Venezuela.

On CNN Monday, Tapper asked why Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado wasn’t suitable to the Trump administration to become the next president or even interim leader.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump snubbed Machado because she didn’t insist he win the Peace Prize instead of her.

“All Venezuela experts agree that it would be absurd and preposterous for us to suddenly fly her into the country and to put her in charge, and the military would follow her, and the security forces would follow her,” Miller said, bristling at the question. “This isn’t this is not a serious — it’s not even a serious question.”

Tapper asked if there should be elections, launching Miller into a rant about the Monroe Doctrine and the “Trump Doctrine” that he claimed ensures “the future of the free world.”

Tapper reminded Miller that Decly Rodriguez, who took charge of the country in the absence of Nicolas Maduro, “is part of the Maduro regime.”

“The reason why I was giving you that speech, which I know you didn’t want to hear, is because you’re approaching this from the wrong frame,” Miller declared. “This neoliberal frame that the United States’s job is to go around the world and and demanding immediate elections to be held everywhere immediately, all the time, right away.”

“No, that’s not what I think,” Tapper shot back. “But you invaded the country! We went into the country and we seized the leader of Venezuela.”

That assertion set Miller off.

“Damn straight we did!” he yelled. “Because the point, Jake, is we’re not going to let tinpot communist dictators send rapists into our country, send drugs into our country, send weapons into our country, okay? And we’re not going to let a country fall into the hands of our adversaries.”

Tapper waved his hand in disgust, replying, simply, “Okay.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.