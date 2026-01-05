Trump Gives All-Caps Medical Advice To Pregnant Women: ‘5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!’

On Monday, President Donald Trump posted an all-caps rant about Tylenol and vaccines on his Truth Social account.

Over the weekend, the president ordered air strikes in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital city, leading to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The strikes sparked loud criticism for multiple reasons, chiefly because Trump had not sought authorization from Congress beforehand, the complicated nature of attempting to force regime change, and because of his pardon in December for Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras, who was convicted of drug trafficking. Others have cited Maduro’s brutal oppression of his own people and how he seized power for a third term in July 2024 despite election results showing opposition leader Edmundo González had won.

Trump spent Monday morning sharing dozens of video clips and posts promoting a variety of conspiracy theories and claims, including his baseless insistence that the 2020 election was stolen, accusations about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and other complaints about immigration and the “FAKE NEWS MEDIA.”

Monday evening, he momentarily turned his attention towards healthcare and posted the following (“hepatitis B” is misspelled):

Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT

Trump has repeatedly made comments and written social media posts baselessly claiming pregnant women and children should not take Tylenol “for virtually any reason.”

In September, Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy held a press conference during which they made a number of unfounded claims about autism, blamed women for taking Tylenol during pregnancy, misrepresented the current vaccine schedule, and erroneously asserted that the Amish and people in Cuba have “no autism.”

Tylenol, or acetaminophen, has been recommended to pregnant women for decades to treat pain and fever, as one of the few painkillers that is safe for both the mother and unborn baby. The research does not show that acetaminophen use during pregnancy causes the child to have autism, and a number of Trump and Kennedy’s other comments were also misrepresentations or incorrect.

Numerous doctors, scientists, and medical organizations decried Trump and Kennedy’s claims as “completely erroneous and dangerous” and supported by “no proof whatsoever,” including Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel, MSNBC medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta, and Republican senator and licensed medical doctor Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

Dr. Steven J. Fleischman, the president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), said in a statement denouncing Kennedy’s press conference for presenting “irresponsible” claims that were “not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplif[y] the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children” and sending a “harmful and confusing message” to pregnant women.

“In more than two decades of research on the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy, not a single reputable study has successfully concluded that the use of acetaminophen in any trimester of pregnancy causes neurodevelopmental disorders in children,” Fleischman continued, noting that “the two highest-quality studies on this subject — one of which was published in JAMA [the Journal of the American Medical Association] last year — found no significant associations between use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and children’s risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability.”

Nonetheless, Kennedy’s HHS pushed through a new vaccine schedule, which Trump touted in a separate post.