Danish Politician Accuses Stephen Miller of Having ‘Mentality of a Rapist’ Towards Greenland in Shocking MS NOW Interview

MS NOW’s Alex Witt offered an on-air disclaimer after a member of Denmark’s parliament made a shocking statement about chief White House aid Stephen Miller having the “mentality of a rapist” towards Greenland.

Danish MP Rasmus Jarlov spoke with Witt on Saturday about President Donald Trump’s continued threats to take over Greenland, which has been firmly under the auspices of Denmark since 1814.

Witt played video of Miller arguing for Greenland to become part of the United States before asking for Jarlov’s reponse.

Denmark is a tiny country with a tiny economy and a tiny military. They cannot defend Greenland. They cannot control the territory of Greenland. Under every understanding of law that has existed about territorial control for 500 years. To control a territory, you have to be able to defend a territory, improve a territory, inhabit a territory. Denmark has failed on every single one of these tests.

In a shocking response to Miller, Jarlov said, “I hope he’s kept away from young women, because that’s the mentality of a rapist. You can’t defend yourself, so I’m going to take you. That’s basically what he’s saying.”

Jarlov went on to slam Miller’s understanding of international law.

“United States have signed several treaties with Denmark recognizing the ownership, one of them was in 1917,” Jarlov said.

“So, this is a new position from the American government, and we have to be able to trust the promises, the words and the alliances that we make with the Americans, because otherwise it’s not worth anything, being an ally of the Americans,” he said. “And I think it’s very crucial that we stay together because our alliance, our partnership, has kept us safe.

Before going to break, Witt acknowledged Jarlov’s categorization of Miller.

“I will say that there was a very harsh analogy that you made there at the top of this answer,” Witt said. “I understand that is your opinion and the analogy you wanted to make. I will say that we don’t share in that opinion here at MS NOW, but I do appreciate your conversation overall in all of the points that you have made.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.