‘Hands Off Greenland’ Protests Draw Thousands as Trump Makes Aggressive Push for Denmark’s Arctic Island: ‘Not for Sale!’

Thousands gathered in Copenhagen and other cities across Denmark to protest against President Donald Trump’s push to “acquire” Greenland on Saturday.

The “Hands Off Greenland” protests also had supporters rallying on the massive island, where CNN captured footage of protesters waiving the territory’s red-and-white flag in the capital city of Nuuk.

CNN journalist Nick Robertson reported live from Greenland and said everyone he spoke with had the same “simple” message: “Greenland’s not for sale!”

“Ask anyone on the streets, as we did today, and that was the message,” Robertson said.

Robertson estimated one-third or up to one-half of the town’s 20,000 residents attended the protest.

Signs in the crowd included one reading “No Means No!’ and another that said “Mark Rutte You’re Fired!” — referring to NATO’s secretary general. France 24 also captured the protest in Copenhagen, where protesters had signs like “Yankee Go Home!” and another that read “Make America Go Away!”

CNN’s report was made soon after Trump slapped a 10% tariff on eight European countries over his Greenland ambitions.

The president said the tariffs will start on February 1 and will continue until a deal is made for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, which he has argued is vital for national security purposes.

Trump started his Saturday morning Truth Social post out by saying:

We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently. Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that! Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen went to the White House earlier this week to talk with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance about the president’s plan. He said Trump’s ambitions are “totally unacceptable” to Danes and Greenlanders, but that the U.S. and Denark would “continue to talk” about a deal.

Trump is pushing for that deal to happen sooner than later, based on his remarks on Saturday.

