Democrat Forces Kristi Noem to Face Veteran Deported by ICE in Dramatic Reveal Following Adamant Denial at Hearing

A Democratic lawmaker forced Health and Human Services Secretary Kristi Noem to face a Purple Heart veteran who was deported by ICE — just moments after she denied any citizens or veterans have been made to leave the U.S./

When it was his turn to grill Noem during a House hearing on on global security threats, Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI) asked, “How many United States military veterans have you deported?”

Noem answered, “Sir, we have not deported U.S. citizens or military veterans.”

“I don’t believe you served in the military. I haven’t either,” Magaziner continued. “But I think you and I can agree as Americans we owe everything to those who have served our military in uniform, particularly those who have served in combat. Do you agree with that?”

As Noem answered in the affirmative, an aide appeared beside Magaziner with an iPad screen revealing the face of 55-year-old Sae Joon Park.

Magaziner cut off Noem’s answer, saying, “Madam Secretary we are joined on Zoom by a gentleman named Sae Joon Park, a United States army combat veteran who was shot twice while serving our country in Panama in 1989.”

Magaziner explained that the Purple Heart recipient struggled with PTSD and substance abuse, and was arrested in the 1990s for “some minor drug offenses” before getting clean and sober.

“Earlier this year you deported him to Korea, a country he hasn’t lived in since he was seven years old,” Magaziner said. “Will you join me in thanking Mr. Park for his service for our country?”

Noem’s answer was conditional.

NOEM: Sir, I’m grateful for every single person that has served our country and follows our laws — MAGAZINER: And can you please tell Mr. Park why you deported him? NOEM: — and knows that our laws are important and every one of them needs to be enforced. MAGAINER: But you understand many veterans struggle with PTSD, many veterans struggle with substance abuse challenges. This man took two bullets for our country. Will you — you have broad authority, by the way, as secretary, to issue humanitarian parole, to do deferred action — Will you commit to at least looking at Mr. Park’s case to see if you can help him find a pathway back to this country he sacrificed so much for?”

“I will absolutely look at his case, but —” Noem began as Magaziner interrupted to introduce two more veterans — present in the hearing room — whose relatives were deported.

NPR reported that Park self-deported in June over “charges related to drug possession and failure to appear in court from over 15 years ago.”