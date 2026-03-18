Trump FCC Head Promotes Pledge for Media to Run ‘Pro-America’ Content Days After Threat Over Negative Coverage

President Donald Trump’s chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, joined New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on her podcast on Wednesday and explained his attempts to push media outlets to run “pro-America” content.

“We recently launched, sort of in honor of the country’s 250th, a ‘Pledge America’ campaign. We’re inviting broadcasters to, you know, once again highlight the great wins of the country and run patriotic programming—maybe starting off with the Pledge of Allegiance, which we used to do. But there are lots of ways that you can run pro-America content with it. It’d be a great thing for broadcasters to do, particularly this year,” Carr began.

“Why do you think these broadcasters lost their way the way they have and have become, as you say, almost anti-American?” Devine followed up, adding:

I mean, Disney in particular made a lot of money from clean, wholesome family fare, and it’s gone the opposite way. You’d think they would just want to make money. That’s a surefire way of doing it. Why have they gone down this niche, sort of route?

“Well, New York and Hollywood have never been known for really having the pulse of the cross-section of the country, but it got worse in the late teens and into the early 2020s. We saw a significant explosion of DEI and woke ideology, and it was fully embraced hook, line, and sinker by New York and Hollywood. I think, as a country, as a general matter, you’re seeing course correction,” Carr replied, adding:

You see the business is regulated by the FCC abandoning some of that invidious form of DEI discrimination. So I think we’re going through a much-needed course correction. But New York and Hollywood were part and parcel of, you know, a really weird bent in this country for a number of years there.

The Trump admin aims to “rebalance” the media by encouraging television broadcasters to “stand up” for their communities and air more patriotic programming, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr revealed to @mirandadevine on “Pod Force One.” Subscribe here: https://t.co/rozgf45ZeN pic.twitter.com/0uleaSuaYk — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2026

Over the weekend, Carr shared a post from President Donald Trump raging at the negative media coverage of his Iran operation. Carr added his own message while sharing Trump’s sentiments: “Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions – also known as the fake news – have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up.”

He continued:

The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not. And frankly, changing course is in their own business interests since trust in legacy media has now fallen to an all time low of just 9% and are ratings disasters.

“The American people have subsidized broadcasters to the tune of billions of dollars by providing free access to the nation’s airwaves,” concluded Carr.

Watch the clip above.

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