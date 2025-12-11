‘A Terrorist Attack!’ Kristi Noem Loses It After Democrat Refers to National Guard Shooting as an ‘Unfortunate Accident’

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pounced on top Democrat Bennie Thompson’s (D-MS) assertion that the shooting death of a National Guardsman and wounding of another in Washington, D.C. before Thanksgiving was an “unfortunate accident.”

Noem appeared for a Homeland Security hearing on worldwide threats on Thursday, when Thompson addressed her and a representative of the National Counterterrorism Center.

“Madam Secretary, you and the gentleman NCTC, referenced the unfortunate accident that occurred with the National Guardsmen being killed,” said Thompson.

“You think that was an unfortunate accident?” Noem retorted. “It was a terrorist attack!”

Thompson sputtered, “I mean, wait, wait. I’ll get it straight then you can —”

“He shot our National Guardsman in the head!” Noem exclaimed.

“It was an unfortunate situation,” Thompson maintained, “But you blamed it solely on Joe Biden. I want you to know, who approved the asylum application for this same person?”

Noem answered that the asylum application “was put into place under the rules established by the Biden administration.”

Thompson challenged that assertion, saying, “I don’t want to charge filed perjury charges against you, but I’m of the opinion that the Trump administration — DHS, your DHS — approved the asylum application.”

After more back-and-forth, a Republican lawmaker interrupted: “Point of order, Mr. Chairman. That was a murder that took place in D.C. It was not an unfortunate incident. And those comments are effing disrespectful!”

Twenty-year-old West Virginia National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom died a day after she and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe were shot in Washington, D.C., where they had been deployed by the Trump administration to combat violent crime.

A 29-year-old Afghan immigrant, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with the intent to kill, and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lakanwal, who was living in Bellingham, WA, with his wife and five children, and who previously worked with the CIA in Afghanistan, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to ABC News, “the FBI is investigating the shooting as a potential act of international terrorism, suggesting authorities are trying to determine if it may have been inspired by an international terrorist organization.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.