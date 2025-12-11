Fired Michigan Coach ‘Protected by Mental Health Professionals’ Following Arrest as Bizarre Saga Continues: Report

Recently-fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is reportedly under the care of mental health professionals following his arrest on Wednesday.

That afternoon, the university announced it had fired Moore as the head coach of the football team. The university’s athletic director said in a statement there was “credible evidence” that Moore was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a program staffer. Moore is married with children.

Moore coached just two seasons with the Wolverines, who won the national championship under former coach Jim Harbaugh at the end of the 2023 season.

Harbaugh’s tenure was somewhat tarnished by the sign-stealing scandal during his final season. Moore was the team’s offensive coordinator at the time, but he didn’t face any disciplinary action until he was suspended for a pair of games in 2025.

The news took an unexpected turn Wednesday when it was reported that Moore was arrested not long after his firing. According to a release from the Pittsfield Township Police Department, officers investigate an alleged assault on Ann Arbor Saline Road. The incident, the statement read, “does not appear to be random in nature.”

That development caused the internet to run wild with speculation. Some social media users, claiming to have connections to the university, said Moore broke into the staffer’s home and threatened to kill both of them. At the time of writing, that rumor was not verified.

Sportswriter John U. Bacon, however, was at least able to confirm that Moore was being carefully monitored. In a pair of tweets, he said:

From reliable sources: the UM employee presented irrefutable documentation about Moore’s conduct to UM leaders this morning. The president and regents had seen enough, and Manuel fired him this afternoon. Moore is now detained in protective custody in a mental health institution. Potential update/correction: Moore is being protected by mental health professionals around the clock, but I’ve heard different reports as to where. Might be a distinction without a difference, but wanted to clarify as more information came in.

Bacon was also able to provide clarity on Moore’s firing. According to sources, both the coach and staffer were questioned by university officials about the nature of their relationship. Although both denied it at the time, the staffer changed her tune Wednesday.

More information: UM conducted an internal investigation, interviewing both Moore and the employee (separately, I presume), this summer. Both said, "No how and no way" anything was happening between them, which didn't give UM much to go on.

