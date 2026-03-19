ABC Pulls ‘The Bachelorette’ After TMZ Posts Shocking Video of Star Taylor Frankie Paul’s Explosive 2023 Confrontation With Her Ex

ABC on Thursday announcement it would not be airing the latest season of The Bachelorette after TMZ published a video of the show’s star attacking her partner.

Hours earlier, TMZ revealed the video showing Taylor Frankie Paul — star of the show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and the upcoming season of the Bachelorette — repeatedly hitting her partner Dakota Mortensen. In the video, which was recorded by Mortensen, Paul appeared to take multiple swings at Mortensen while he attempts to hold her back with his other arm. At one point, Mortensen said, “This is called physical abuse.” He then adds, “This is the only thing you know how to do,” while Paul’s arm was wrapped around his neck.

When Mortensen was able to get out of the hold, he yelled, “Let me go!” In response, Paul kicked him. As Mortensen attempted to retreat, Paul picked up a stool and threw it at him. As she picked up a second stool, Mortensen pointed out the fact that her daughter was in the room. Seconds later, she threw a third stool.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul repeatedly attacked Dakota Mortensen during the 2023 incident in which she pled guilty to aggravated assault; video shows that one of her children was struck during the fight. Trigger Warning. https://t.co/77CKYpLxvn pic.twitter.com/avr49EacY3 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2026

As noted by TMZ, Paul eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault from the 2023 incident.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Disney Entertainment Television announced the cancellation the Paul-led season of The Bachelorette. The statement read:

In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of “The Bachelorette” at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.

Days earlier, Variety also reported that the upcoming season of Mormon Wives had paused filming after Mortensen and Paul accused one another of domestic violence.

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