Democratic Rep.’s Post Gets Brutal Community Note Alleging Image Was Edited to Remove Ring Allegedly Bought With Stolen FEMA Funds

A Christmas message posted on Thursday by Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) was swiftly undercut on X after users added a community note alleging the image in her post had been edited to remove a ring she purchased using “109K of stolen FEMA funds.”

“From my family to yours, wishing you a Merry Christmas and a joyful, safe holiday season,” read the congresswoman’s post, alongside a smiling picture.

From my family to yours, wishing you a Merry Christmas and a joyful, safe holiday season. 🎄#SCM #FL20 pic.twitter.com/rO7VVjCggA — Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (@CongresswomanSC) December 25, 2025

“This portrait of Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick has been altered to remove a ring off of her left hand that she bought using $109K of stolen FEMA funds,” read the community note, which X highlights was added by users themselves.

Per Cherfilus-McCormick’s official House website, she is indeed wearing a ring in the aforementioned picture — her 2024 portrait.

On November 19, the Florida congresswoman was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing $5 million in FEMA funds, using a “substantial portion” to fund her 2022 House run, and other money for “personal benefit,” according to the indictment.

The Justice Department claims that her family-owned healthcare company received a $5 million overpayment under a 2021 Covid-19 vaccination staffing contract and that the money was never returned, with Cherfilus-McCormick instead “rout[ing] it through multiple accounts to disguise its source.”

She faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted.

When asked about her indictment shortly after, the congresswoman claimed it was “unjust” and was brought forward “in hopes of intimidating and kind of distracting from the Epstein files.”

“I look forward to my day in court so I can prove myself and actually state the truth… They use scare tactics, especially attacking minorities, black and brown people,” she said on C-SPAN before adding, “We’re gonna keep fighting until the district gets what it needs, which is fair prices, housing, and fair representation in Congress.”