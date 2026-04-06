Trump Demands Fox News Take Host off Air: ‘A Real Loser!’ 

President Donald Trump lashed out at a pair of Fox News hosts on Monday night and demanded that one of them be taken off the air.

The president took issue with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream and The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov. Posting on Truth Social, Trump criticized Bream’s interview with Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) on Sunday and wrote:

Tell Shannon Bream of FoxNews that it’s not the Save Act, it’s the Save America Act, a big difference! Also, when she insists on having lightweight Democrat Congressmen, such as Jake Auchincloss, on her not very hard hitting show, she should correct them when they spew out Democrat propaganda and lies. She never does! I always close deals, unlike the Dems, and did great with China in every way, also, unlike the Dems! For Fox executives only, take Jessica Tarlov off the air. She is, from her voice, to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst “personalities” on television, a real loser! People cannot stand watching her. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT

The SAVE Act, or the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, is also known as the SAVE America Act, which the president has urged the Senate to pass, even if it means eliminating the filibuster. In Bream’s interview with Auchincloss, the congressman accused Trump of having no strategy to end the ongoing war on Iran.

Last month, Trump did a phone interview on The Five, but Tarlov was absent.

“I watch Jessica, and I’m not a fan,” Trump said on the March 26 episode. “And she uses fake numbers. She’ll give, ‘Well, he’s only polling [at] 42%.’ That’s not right. Polling very high, actually. You know, polls are just like– I hate people that use fake polls because polls are just like bad journalists. You know, bad journalists, they write fake stories. Well, fake polls do damage also. But that’s the thing. I’m sure I’d like her. I’m sure she’s a lovely person.”

Monday was not the first time the president targeted Bream and Tarlov. In 2024, Trump, then a candidate and criminal defendant, accused Bream of conducting an “anti-MAGA” interview with his attorney. Last year, the president called Tarlov a “real loser” (again).

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!