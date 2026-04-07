Iran Launches Missiles at Israel Minutes After Trump Announces Ceasefire

Iran launched missile strikes on Israel within minutes of President Donald Trump’s announcement of a two-week pause on U.S. strikes against Iran.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he had agreed to a request from Pakistan to extend his Iran deadline by two weeks, claiming he would pause attacks on the country during that period. Though the Israeli government has not yet issued an official statement, multiple outlets have reported confirmation from sources that the country has agreed to take part in the ceasefire.

Despite these tenuous steps towards a cessation of hostilities, air raid sirens went off multiple times in Israel after Trump’s announcement. Fox News reporter Mike Tobin reported live from Tel Aviv, telling Fox host Jesse Watters that the alerts of incoming strikes had occurred within minutes of the president’s Truth Social post.

“Jesse, as soon as we got the ceasefire, we got a bunch of missile fire. Wasn’t five minutes from the Truth Social post to the point where the phones started alerting that missiles had launched from Iran,” he said. “The first of the missiles was intercepted, and the shrapnel landed outside of Jerusalem, not causing any problems.”

As Tobin continued to describe the cluster bombs that had just exploded over Tel Aviv, he was interrupted by an additional alert signaling yet another strike.

“What we saw here in Tel Aviv were these cluster bombs like you see on your screen right now,” Tobin said.

He continued:

They break up and look a bit like a Fourth of July firework and usually has one bright point that comes streaking down to Earth. But the bomblets themselves, they shine bright when they first break up, then they get dark as they cool off, and then they explode when they hit the ground. And it looks like I’m getting an alert for one more missile. So I’m counting six missiles to this point, and looks like one more, so we’ll go up to seven as the phone is telling me that more missiles, at least one more missile is inbound. We saw a missile to the south of the country, meaning that the Houthis got in the act and fired a missile in that direction, but what I understand is that missile failed in flight.

Tobin went on to report that the Israeli government was dissatisfied with the ceasefire deal, though the country had agreed to join the U.S. in following its guidelines.

“Now, as far as the ceasefire agreement itself, what we’re hearing from Israeli officials is that they wanted to see more objectives achieved in this war before there was a ceasefire,” said Tobin. “They’re not particularly pleased with the proposals from the Iranians in this ten-point proposal, but they say they will abide by the ceasefire, and it is President Trump’s decision to make.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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