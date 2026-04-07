Political World Stunned by Trump’s Threat to Kill All of Iran in Latest Truth Social Post: ‘Evil and Madness’
The political world was left stunned Tuesday morning when President Donald Trump threatened “a whole civilization will die tonight” in a major escalation of the war against Iran.
Trump previously set a deadline of 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday for Iran to agree to the U.S.’s terms for a ceasefire. Failure to reach a deal, the president claimed, would result in significant strikes on power plants and bridges.
Roughly 12 hours before that deadline, Trump said on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”
That post received virtually universal condemnation, with longtime Trump pal Piers Morgan calling it a “brazen pre-admission of genocide.”
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which transfers executive power to the Vice President to “ensure that the United States will always possess a functioning President.”
Former White House Communications Director and frequent Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci blasted his old boss for the post, claiming that Trump was “calling for a nuclear strike.” Like Greene, Scaramucci also pleaded for the government to remove the president.
Alex Jones appeared to be in agreement with Morgan, calling Trump’s threats a “war crime” and adding that his words fit the description of a genocide.
“The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people!” Jones continued. “Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie.
“This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!”
Countless others chimed in on the shocking post.
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