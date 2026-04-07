Political World Stunned by Trump’s Threat to Kill All of Iran in Latest Truth Social Post: ‘Evil and Madness’

The political world was left stunned Tuesday morning when President Donald Trump threatened “a whole civilization will die tonight” in a major escalation of the war against Iran.

Trump previously set a deadline of 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday for Iran to agree to the U.S.’s terms for a ceasefire. Failure to reach a deal, the president claimed, would result in significant strikes on power plants and bridges.

Roughly 12 hours before that deadline, Trump said on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

That post received virtually universal condemnation, with longtime Trump pal Piers Morgan calling it a “brazen pre-admission of genocide.”

This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime. Madness. pic.twitter.com/8rbFEOQA3V — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 7, 2026

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which transfers executive power to the Vice President to “ensure that the United States will always possess a functioning President.”

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

Former White House Communications Director and frequent Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci blasted his old boss for the post, claiming that Trump was “calling for a nuclear strike.” Like Greene, Scaramucci also pleaded for the government to remove the president.

Wake up: he is calling for A NUCLEAR STRIKE. Seek his removal immediately. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 7, 2026

“A whole civilization will die tonight.” @johnthune Senator Thune: Are you serious right now? Are you not going to denounce this? Are you not going to seek the removal of this crazy person? This is your responsibility that is what Article I of the Constitution is about. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 7, 2026

Alex Jones appeared to be in agreement with Morgan, calling Trump’s threats a “war crime” and adding that his words fit the description of a genocide.

“The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people!” Jones continued. “Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie.

“This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!”

🚨🚨WAR CRIME ALERT!!🚨🚨- Trump on Iran: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people! Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie. This IS… pic.twitter.com/rE0RUesZt4 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 7, 2026

Countless others chimed in on the shocking post.

This is an extremely sick person. Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is. https://t.co/o6lMRWareJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 7, 2026

Trump believes he is threatening Iran with destruction, but it is America that now stands in danger. If he attempts to eradicate Iranian civilization, the United States will no longer be viewed as a stabilizing force in the world, but as an agent of chaos—effectively ending our… https://t.co/AINwbyY54e — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) April 7, 2026

Tell me how you voted for a trump to "destroy a civilization" — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 7, 2026

This is one of the sickest, most demented, most morally reprehensible and most disgusting things any American President has ever said. But it's vital to remember that among his most influential war advisers are the fanatical Israel First loyalists Laura Loomer and Mark Levin. https://t.co/JQm0cyUX4X — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 7, 2026

What Trump is threatening is evil. Pure evil. Remember when this war was initially sold as intended to… save the Iranian people? https://t.co/uOwGTrXShs — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) April 7, 2026

Genuinely one of the most proudly evil men of all time. Military needs to revolt. In a sane country he would be immediately removed. This is madness. https://t.co/T3zJJ1pmcE — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) April 7, 2026

God will not bless America when this is who represents us. We were conned. The best Christians can do is admit it in humility, and ask God for mercy. pic.twitter.com/NOUNZG6LcU — Joel Webbon (@JoelWebbon) April 7, 2026

Genuinely at the stage where I simply don't understand why the U.S. isn't ousting him. — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) April 7, 2026

After Trump's latest shocking threats, Keir Starmer faces a choice. Withdraw US access now to UK air bases, or risk letting British soil be used to commit war crimes. pic.twitter.com/XK9b6rrgum — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) April 7, 2026

A U.S. president threatens to exterminate a civilization Genocidal language from a deranged person who should be removed from office pic.twitter.com/Q5TRbYZZ7z — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 7, 2026

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