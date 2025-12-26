Here’s What Thomas Massie Has to Say About That Furious Trump Christmas Post Attacking Him

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY) is taking an extremely sour lemon from President Donald Trump and turning it into lemonade.

Massie, the only lawmaker called out by name in the president’s cryptic Christmas Day Truth Social tirade, opened up about the attack in his own social media post on Friday, saying he was notified about the post while celebrating the holiday with relatives.

“Imagine celebrating a blessed Christmas with your family… suddenly phones alert everyone to the most powerful man in the world attacking you… for fulfilling his campaign promise to help victims! ‘plus one lowlife Republican, Massie,'” he wrote on X.

He then turned the situation into a fundraising opportunity, adding a link to his congressional campaign donations site and saying, “Please support me.”

Imagine celebrating a blessed Christmas with your family… suddenly phones alert everyone to the most powerful man in the world attacking you… for fulfilling his campaign promise to help victims! "plus one lowlife Republican, Massie” Please support me: https://t.co/AgJY01JuFj pic.twitter.com/0qE7SgKvvC — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) December 26, 2025

Massie is up for reelection in 2026, but has a difficult fight ahead as he faces a Republican primary against Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL who has already earned Trump’s endorsement.

On Thursday, Trump lumped in Massie with the “many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT.”

Trump added: “When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife “Republican,” Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story – a total Scam – and had nothing to do with “TRUMP.”

Massie ran afoul of the president earlier this year when he joined forces with fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (CA) to demand the release of the Epstein files.