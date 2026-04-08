Pam Bondi Won’t Appear for Scheduled Epstein Deposition After DOJ Ouster

Former attorney general Pam Bondi will not attend a scheduled deposition before the House Oversight Committee to answer questions about the Jeffrey Epstein files after she received a subpoena to do so last month.

A spokesman for the committee told MeidasTouch’s Scott MacFarlane on Wednesday that she won’t be at the deposition later this month since she is no longer attorney general following her ouster last week.

“The Department of Justice has stated Pam Bondi will not appear on April 14 for a deposition since she is no longer Attorney General and was subpoenaed in her capacity as Attorney General,” the spokesman told MacFarlane. “The Committee will contact Pam Bondi’s personal counsel to discuss next steps regarding scheduling her deposition.”

FLASH: House Oversight GOP spokesperson “The Department of Justice has stated Pam Bondi will not appear on April 14 for a deposition since she is no longer Attorney General and was subpoenaed in her capacity as Attorney General. The Committee will contact Pam Bondi’s personal… — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 8, 2026

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who sits on the committee, said she’s not ready to let Bondi slip away just yet.

“Pam Bondi cannot escape accountability simply because she no longer holds the office of Attorney General,” Mace said in an X post. “Our motion to subpoena Pam Bondi, which was passed by the Oversight Committee, was for Bondi by name, not by title.”

Pam Bondi cannot escape accountability simply because she no longer holds the office of Attorney General. Our motion to subpoena Pam Bondi, which was passed by the Oversight Committee, was for Bondi by name, not by title. She will still have to appear before the Oversight… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 8, 2026

Bondi, who was hit with widespread criticism over the Epstein files during her tenure as AG, last testified on Capitol Hill in February, when she came armed with a binder full of prepared jabs to attack members whose questions angered her.

Bondi lashed out at multiple lawmakers during the contentious hearing, at one point famously ranting, “The Dow is over 50,000 right now!”

She was fired last week, with her deputy, Todd Blanche, taking over as acting attorney general.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social after her dismissal. “Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector.”

Bondi later said she is “thrilled” to take on her new private sector role, which has not yet been revealed.

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