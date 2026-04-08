Fox News Catches a Nasty Stray in CNN Brawl Over Trump-MAGA Revolt

Fox News caught a nasty stray during a CNN brawl about the MAGA revolt against President Donald Trump over the war with Iran and his apocalyptic threat to destroy their “whole civilization.”

Trump’s war with Iran has gotten stiff pushback from a cadre of pro-MAGA figures, most recently from the likes of Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and even Alex Jones. The chatter has escalated to 25th Amendment territory after Trump’s threat.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip hosted a panel that included Scott Jennings, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Tara Setmayer, Chris Madel, Bobby Ghosh, and Tara Palmeri.

When Jennings bristled at the notion that Alex Jones should carry any weight with the administration, Palmeri dropped a rejoinder slamming Fox News:

PALMERI: Except that he literally ran on the line, I will end all foreign wars and mocked Jeb Bush, by the way, for being related to George W. Bush and supporting the war. PHILLIP: I’m glad that you’re saying that for a change. I don’t know how many times we need to pull the receipts of Trump arguing that Democrats would take us into war with Iran. Trump arguing that we’ve spent too much time on regime change in the Middle East. They’re not saying this because they made it up out of thin air, they’re saying it because Trump ran on it. PALMERI: I was just going to say that what should worry, Scott, is that the lines that President Trump uses, his base are now using against him, which shows that there is uncertainty right now in the core of his base. The people who actually feed on the media diet of Tucker Carlson and maybe some Alex Jones, these are the people. JENNINGS: Let me just ask you a question. Are you suggesting that the elected president of the United States should run American foreign policy and national security based on the daily podcast rantings of Alex Jones? PALMERI: He already runs it based on Fox News. JENNINGS: That’s crazy. PALMERI: Everything he reads. JENNINGS: He has to run it based on the circumstances. The circumstances are, I’m not going to let these fanatics get a nuclear weapon, period. PALMERI: Why not actually listen to the American people, that only one in four Americans actually supports this war? One in four Republicans actually supports this war. JENNINGS: That’s false. Republicans support the President. PHILLIP: Just to note, that despite what Trump said in that New York Post interview about Tucker Carlson, according to the New York Times, he did speak with Carlson just a couple of weeks ago before this war began and tried to convince Carlson that it would be okay, he says, because it always is. So they’re still communicating. He hasn’t disowned these folks. He’s still trying to convince them to come over to his side on this war.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

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