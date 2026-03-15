WATCH: GOP Congressman Blames His Primary Defeat On Republican Voters Buying Into ‘Misinformation’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) blamed Republican voters buying into “misinformation” for his primary loss to far-right state Rep. Steve Toth by a 15-point margin.

During the campaign, Toth and conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson criticized Crenshaw of “insider trading,” which Crenshaw vehemently denied.

“A large part of this election was about the power of clickbait,” Crenshaw told reporters after his loss. “Memes became truth. Too many people are not discerning through the clickbait. People voting — one after the other — literally thought I was making millions in the stock market doing inside trading. Even though I haven’t made a trade in three years. I’ve made under $46,000 over my entire seven years in office. The truth didn’t matter to people.”

On Sunday’s Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Crenshaw about his “misinformation” claims and what lessons other Republicans can take from his loss.

“Well, I mean, I’m a unique Republican,” Crenshaw said. “I’ve been the target of online smears and conspiracies for a long, long time and my election was basically a product of that.”

Crenshaw continued:

First of all, you have about 20% of Republican voters bothering to even vote in a primary, and then you have dozens of online smears and conspiracies that, people were going into the voting booth actually believing. Believing that I was worth millions of dollars from insider trading. Doesn’t matter how many times we thought we had debunked that or that other people and influencers and what have not have debunked it, all of these things, people still went in believing it. The lesson to be learned is, look, you’ve got to get the truth out. You have to try. but ultimately this is a question for the American people: Are you going to believe everything that you read online or that is sent to you in your mail?

Crenshaw also took a swipe at Democrats for propagating the misinformation against him.

“I mean, Democrats spent almost a million dollars also pushing these smears on television. So, Republican voters are going to…the voting booth believing what a Democrat told them on TV based on a smear headline written by a liberal reporter in D.C.,” Crenshaw said, adding, “So, that’s the lesson, and it’s not just for Republican politicians. It’s the lesson for Republican voters.”

Watch the clip above via CBS News’s Face The Nation.

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