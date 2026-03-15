Trump Rages At Reporter When Confronted Over Troop Coffin Email — Stands By It

President Donald Trump attacked a reporter after she confronted him about a fundraising email featuring a photo from the dignified transfer ceremony of six servicemembers who were killed in the Iran War — and stood by the email.

Many people are outraged about a fundraising email from a Trump PAC that featured a photo from the dignified transfer that Trump attended last week in a campaign baseball hat.

Trump gaggled with reporters aboard Air Force One for about 20 minutes on Sunday night, during which he was confronted by an ABC News reporter about the email. Trump said “I do” when asked if it was appropriate, then attacked the reporter:

REPORTER: Mr. President, your PAC put out a fundraising email a couple of days ago, and it’s being criticized for using official White House photos of you at the dignified transfer. And the PAC is also promising access to secret briefings– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I was at the dignified transfer, unlike a lot of other people. REPORTER: Do you think it’s an appropriate email to send–. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I do. REPORTER: –your critics are saying you’re fundraising off– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I didn’t see it. I mean, somebody puts it out. We have a lot of people working for us. But there’s nobody that’s better to the military than me. And all you have to do is look at the election. Look at the elections results. Look at kind of votes that we get. Look at all the numbers. There’s nobody who’s ever been higher as a president than me with the military. Who are you with? REPORTER: ABC News PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Wor- one of the worst, most fake, most corrupt–. REPORTER: Will you comment on the dead soldiers? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know what ABC News, I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they’re terrible. REPORTER: Can you give a comment on the soldiers? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Okay, I don’t want any more from ABC.

Watch above via White House press pool.

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