Trump Claims He Spoke With a Former Democratic President About Bombing Iran: ‘That Person Said, I Wish I Did It’

President Donald Trump played coy when Fox News’s Peter Doocy pressed him about a story he told a couple of times on Monday.

Trump claimed during a meeting of the Kennedy Center board that a “certain” former president regretted not striking Iran when he had the chance.

“Look, for 47 years, no president was willing to do what I’m doing,” Trump said. “And they should have done it a long time ago. It would have been a lot easier. There’s no president that wanted to do it. And yet every president knew.”

Trump continued, “I’ve spoken to a certain president, who I like, actually — a past president — former president. He said, ‘I wish I did it. I wish I did.’ But they didn’t do it. I’m doing it.”

When asked “which president?” Trump answered, “I can’t tell you that. It would be very bad for his career, even though he’s got no career left.”

TRUMP: I've spoken to a certain president, who I like actually, a past president, he said, 'I wish I did it.' But they didn't do it. I'm doing it. Q: Which president? TRUMP: I can't tell you that. It would be very bad for his career even though he's got no career left. pic.twitter.com/m9u5s60tqD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

Later Monday afternoon, during an Oval Office event to appoint Vice President J.D. Vance chair of a new fraud task force, Doocy brought up the “certain president” story again.

“Something interesting you said twice today,” Doocy began. “You talked to another former president. Was it George W. Bush?”

Trump didn’t hesitate to answer, “No.”

Doocy tried next, “Was it Bill Clinton?”

Trump looked down at the table and said coyly, “I don’t want to say. I don’t want to say.”

“Barack Obama,” Doocy offered.

“A member of a party, a member of a party,” Trump hinted. “They have Trump derangement syndrome, all. But somebody that happens to like me and I like that person, who’s a smart person. But that person said, ‘I wish I did it.’ Okay, but I don’t want to get in to — I don’t want to get him into trouble. Maybe, hey —”

“I have a guess,” Doocy said.

“Yeah, I think you probably know,” Trump said with a smile. “You know what’s interesting? Maybe he’d be proud. I could even ask him, ‘Would you like me to reveal your name to Peter at Fox?’ At least you have high ratings,” Trump joked. “Your ratings are through the roof!”

Journalist Sam Stein posted to X, “XClinton camp on Trump saying he’s spoken to an ex-president who applauded his war in Iran: ‘They haven’t talked about Iran.'”

Clinton camp on Trump saying he's spoken to an ex-president who applauded his war in Iran: "They haven’t talked about Iran." — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 16, 2026

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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