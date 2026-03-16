Zelensky Says Ukraine Ready to Jump in ‘Whenever It Is Possible’ to Assist U.S. With Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly told The New York Post that Ukraine is ready to assist the U.S. “whenever it is possible” with Iran.

Zelensky allegedly emphasized to The Post that Kyiv “reacted immediately” to offer the U.S. support against Iran.

He told The New York Times the same thing approximately one week earlier: “We reacted immediately. I said, yes, of course, we will send our experts.”

On March 9, The NYT reported that Ukraine had sent interceptor drones and a team of drone experts to help secure U.S. military bases in Jordan at the behest of the Trump administration. The White House did not respond to The NYT‘s request for comment on whether it had asked for Ukraine’s assistance.

“Whenever it is possible for us to help defending civilians or U.S. nationals, without second thought we sent our teams,’’ Zelensky told The Post on Monday.

Last week, POLITICO reported that Ukrainian officials were in talks with the U.S. and Persian Gulf countries to lend their drone expertise and tech in exchange for funds and access to advanced technology. But Zelensky emphasized to reporters that the assistance is purely strategic.

“This is not about being involved in operations,” Reuters reported, quoting Zelensky. “We are not at war ⁠with Iran.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump shut down Ukraine’s offers.

“The U.S. does not need Ukraine’s help with air defense in the Middle East,” he told Fox News in an interview.

Ukraine’s military has honed a high level of expertise in defending against Iran’s “Shahed” drones as they were sold to and used by Russia.

Last year, Trump’s administration reportedly rejected an offer from Zelensky to partner on technology designed to defend against these Iranian drones.

“Snubbing Ukraine’s offer ranks as one of the biggest tactical miscalculations by the administration since the bombing of Iran began Feb. 28,” Axios reported on March 10.

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