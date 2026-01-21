DHS Says Protesters Won’t Let Immigration Agents Pee in Peace: ‘Simply Trying to Take Bathroom Breaks’ 

The Department of Homeland Security said on social media that protesters have been hectoring immigration agents who are “simply trying to take bathroom breaks” in Minnesota.

Border Patrol agents and agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement have swarmed the Twin Cities area as part of a massive immigration crackdown in which DHS is reportedly claiming the authority to enter people’s homes without a judicial warrant.

On Wednesday night, the DHS X account posted that Border Patrol agents have had difficulty using bathrooms in the Minneapolis area, though it had nothing to do with enlarged prostates. The department began by saying restroom breaks have become an issue due to harassment by protesters, who have also allegedly thrown food and spit on agents:

Today, Border Patrol agents who were in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area as part of a targeted enforcement operation were repeatedly harassed and blocked by hostile crowds while simply trying to take bathroom breaks. At each gas station where the agents stopped to use the restroom, groups of agitators appeared, yelled at them, stalked them, and even tried to prevent law enforcement vehicles from leaving, creating unsafe conditions. At one stop, individuals in the crowd threw food at the agents. At their final gas station stop, someone spit on an agent. When an agent moved to detain the person who spit on him, the crowed tackled and attacked the agents while surrounding them. To safely clear the area agents had to use crowd control measures to disperse the hostile crowd.

In October, agents accompanying Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem were denied entry to the Broadview Municipal Building in Illinois when they asked to use the bathroom.

Border Patrol and ICE have received frosty receptions from some locals, including local officials, especially after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis. The city’s mayor, Jacob Frey (D), told ICE to “Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis” after Good’s killing. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) demanded that President Donald Trump end ICE’s “organized brutality” and the “occupation” of the state.

On Tuesday, ICE agents in Minneapolis arrested a five-year-old boy and his father, who had just gotten home from the boy’s school. The family’s attorney said agents used the boy as “bait” to knock on the door of their home to see if anyone would come out.

