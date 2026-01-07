‘Get the F*ck Out of Minneapolis!’ Mayor Rages At ICE, Calls ‘Bullsh*t’ On Claim Officer Shot Woman in Self Defense

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday went off on ICE in response to the shooting that left a 37-year-old woman dead.

The shooting occurred earlier in the day on Wednesday as federal agents continued to increase their presence in the city. According to a statement released by ICE, the woman was “one of these violent rioters” who “weaponized her vehicle” by trying to run over an agent. The statement then called it an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Footage of the incident, however, appeared to contradict those claims.

During an afternoon press conference, Frey called DHS’s characterization of the shooting “bullsh*t”:

We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ice presence in Minneapolis. Not only is this a concern that we’ve had internally, we’ve been talking about it. They are not here to cause safety in this city. What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They’re ripping families apart. They’re sowing chaos on our streets, and, in this case, quite literally killing people. So, they are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody, directly, that is bullsh*t. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.

Frey then went a step further when he demanded the agency leave the city, accusing agents of “doing exactly the opposite” of their stated goal of making the city safer:

There’s little I can say, again, that’ll make this situation better, but I do have a message for our community, for our city, and I have a message for ICE. To ICE: get the f*ck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt, families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy, are being terrorized; and now, somebody is dead. That’s on you. And it’s also on you to leave. It’s on you to make sure that further damage, further loss of life and injury, is not done. We’re going to be working towards justice as quickly as we possibly can right now, and justice is what we’ve all got to get.

