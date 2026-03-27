‘Doesn’t Matter to You, Right?’ Trump Claims Tariff-Hit Farmers ‘Make Enough Money’

During a Friday address to American farmers at the White House, President Donald Trump claimed that agricultural workers hit hard by his tariffs “make enough money” already and that government financial assistance “doesn’t matter to you, right?”

The speech, in front of more than 800 farmers on the South Lawn, was meant to tout attempts by both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Small Business Administration to help the industry amidst pressure from tariffs and now the Iran war.

Trump started his remarks by highlighting the “beautiful” White House, clarifying that he’s “seen them all” and that there’s “no other house like it,” before moving on to his administration’s December announcement — a $12 billion bridge payment plan for farmers impacted by his tariffs.

“We love the American farmer,” the president said. “I just gave you 12 billion dollars. I don’t know if you know that or not. You make enough money. It doesn’t matter to you, right?”

While plenty of cheers could be heard after “12 billion dollars,” the crowd went largely silent after “you make enough money.”

Trump went on to reiterate the dollar amount of the aid package, asking Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins for confirmation: “Right, Brooke?”

“You think [former President Joe] Biden would’ve done that?” he continued. “No, he wouldn’t have done that.”

The event was also intended to spotlight a broader package of farm-friendly policy changes, including an EPA update to the Renewable Fuel Standard for 2026 and 2027 that would increase the amount of biofuels required to be blended into gasoline and diesel — a move likely to boost demand for crops used in fuel production.

Trump additionally announced looser federal guidance around diesel emissions equipment and an expanded SBA loan guarantee program for agriculture-related small businesses, raising the government-backed share of certain loans from 75% to 90%.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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