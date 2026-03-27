‘Deeply Embarrassing’: Conservatives Pounce on MAGA Star Over Bizarre Lord of the Rings Take

Jack Posobiec didn’t find a whole lot of support among conservatives and fellow MAGA supporters for his take that J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books are “pagan.”

Posobiec, a MAGA influencer and senior editor at Human Events, shared his Lord of the Rings take this week, and was ripped apart by a number of conservatives and critics ripping him apart.

“I’ve heard people try to make the argument that Lord of the Rings is overtly Christian and I hate to burst the bubble guys, but you’re just wrong. There’s nothing overtly Christian about Lord of The Rings. Uh, there’s no church in it. There’s no faith in it, There’s no Christ figure, there’s none of these things, and, honestly, Lord of the Rings, if it’s anything, Lord of The Rings is overtly pagan,” Posobiec said in a clip shared by Human Events.

Before people could pile on Posobiec’s take, some simple context was provided to the post,;that context being a direct quote from Tolkien calling the Rings book a “fundamentally religious and Catholic work.”

.@JackPosobiec: Lord of the Rings is overtly pagan. pic.twitter.com/OiNMWC7HbP — Human Events (@HumanEvents) March 26, 2026

Tolkien and his Rings books have long been celebrated by Christians and Catholics, something Posobiec was quickly informed of. In the clip, however, even after some pushback from others he stuck to his “overtly pagan” take on the works. He also questioned how the Rings works can carry religious themes if a “lib-tard” like Stephen Colbert was just hired to write a new adaptation.

“You got these lib-tards like Colbert who love it. And if this thing is, like, oh, it’s overtly Christian, I’m like, well then why does a guy like Colbert love it so much?” Posobiec asked.

The Colbert factor wasn’t enough for others to chalk up Tolkien’s work as “pagan,” and many conservatives and Rings fans were quick to either blast Posobiec or try providing him with a little education.

“Are we surprised that the guy pretending to be Catholic – to the point of using an Etsy image to claim he owns a rosary – can’t identify Catholic themes in creative works?” NewsBusters editor Nicholas Fondacaro wrote on X.

Are we surprised that the guy pretending to be Catholic – to the point of using an Etsy image to claim he owns a rosary – can’t identify Catholic themes in creative works? https://t.co/kOYdpuJsDV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 27, 2026

Others called the take “deeply embarrassing” and provided Posobiec with Tolkien’s own words that fly in the face of his opinion.

“Only someone who has zero understanding of LOTR, or maybe has only watched the Peter Jackson films, would say this. A deeply embarrassing take,” Federalist senior editor John Daniel Davidson wrote.

Only someone who has zero understanding of LOTR, or maybe has only watched the Peter Jackson films, would say this. A deeply embarrassing take. https://t.co/EhlBD84Gfm — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) March 26, 2026

Poso's take on Lord of the Rings is absolutely terrible. "The Lord of the Rings is of course a fundamentally religious and Catholic work; unconsciously so at first, but consciously in the revision." -JRR Tolkien Case in point…Gandalf comforting Pippinpic.twitter.com/DC3zrumFi0 https://t.co/V39gNwNlaI — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) March 27, 2026

What if he’s just really, really dumb and online popularity isn’t evidence of intelligent thought? Just spitballing. https://t.co/jmVY7fqwHj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 27, 2026

Love Jack but LOTR is so Catholic that Tolkien lost his friendship with CS Lewis due to his ardent support of Francisco Franco and his defense of the church against murderous communists We have the letters between them, as a Franco appreciator Jack should approve! https://t.co/jgRfTpR3cl — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 27, 2026

Jack Posobiec is what happens when arrogance outruns intelligence. https://t.co/NRT7Efpq8p — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) March 27, 2026

Dumbest take of 2026. Maybe ever. https://t.co/2V6qkL3qzC — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 27, 2026

J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of Rings is a masterpiece. The epitome of the heroes journey. A reminder that even the smallest person can carry the greatest weight… and still choose the right path. J.R.R. Tolkien was a devout Roman Catholic, and his faith deeply shaped how he saw the… https://t.co/Ss9h8mAWFa — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) March 27, 2026

It was announced this week that Colbert will be co-writing a new Lord of the Rings movie as his first post-Late Show gig. The film, like other recent adaptations, introduces original elements in Tolkien’s world rather than simply directly adapting the original trilogy. An Andy Serkis-directed spinoff will also release in 2027, and a third season of Rings of Power on Prime is coming soon. Peter Jackson previously directed an adaptation of the original trilogy, as well as a trilogy based on the prequel The Hobbit. He’s producing both the Colbert and Serkis films.

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