CPAC Head Unintentionally Leads Crowd in Cheer to Impeach Trump: ‘Wrong Answer!’

Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union, led the crowd at CPAC, an event his group hosts every year, in an unintentional cheer for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Friday.

Schlapp was hyping up the crowd when he asked, “How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?”

The crowd then cheered, and Schlapp replied, “That was the wrong answer.”

“We’ll try it again. How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?” Schlapp continued, and some in the crowd again cheered, although much less this time.

Schlapp laughed and replied, “Noooooo!”

“Can someone bring some coffee out for the–” Schlapp then quipped to laughter.

“Yeah, no. We’ve got to keep this House majority. How many agree with that?” added, changing tactics.

Andrew Feinberg, the White House Correspondent for Independent, shared the comedic moment online on Friday and received a bevy of satirical and cutting replies.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) press office account, which has taken to trolling Trump in recent months, jumped at the opportunity and replied, “EVEN REPUBLICANS HATE TRUMP NOW.”

EVEN REPUBLICANS HATE TRUMP NOW https://t.co/t5yPuWGsd6 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 27, 2026

Trump is not speaking at this year’s CPAC, which is taking place under a cloud of scandal, given recent allegations of misconduct against Schlapp.

MS NOW’s Rosa Flores reported on the “mood” at CPAC on Thursday and said, “I got to tell you, there’s a lot of empty space. I would have expected more people to be here. But everything that I hear, it’s, a lot of it because President Trump is not expected to be here.”

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