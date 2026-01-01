Dozens of people are believed dead after a fire tore through a tourist hotspot in the Swiss Alps during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

The blaze broke out at Le Constellation bar in the resort town of Cran-Montana at about 1:30 a.m. local time, as New Year’s Eve revelers welcomed 2026.

“We are shaken by what happened last night,” Valais Canton police commander Frédéric Gisler told reporters. “On behalf of the command of the police, I extend my deepest sympathy to the victims and the families affected by this tragedy.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but authorities have ruled out terrorism.

“At no moment is there a question of any kind of attack,” Beatrice Pilloud, Valais Canton attorney general, told the Associated Press.

It is also not yet known whether any Americans are among the casualties.