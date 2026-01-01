‘See You at Zero Bond!’ Anderson Cooper Tries (And Fails) to Stop Andy Cohen’s Wild Riff On Eric Adams

Like two city slickers trying to lasso a wild stallion, Anderson Cooper and comic B.J. Novak were unable to stop Andy Cohen from going on a sarcastic rant about outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) at the end of CNN’s New Year’s Eve bash.

“No, don’t!” Cooper said as Cohen started off.

“Watching the final moments of Mayor Adams’ chaotic, horrible [term],” Cohen slurred.

“Andy, Andy! We gotta cut you off,” Novak said.

Cohen pressed forward, saying sardonically it was “great” that the Adams “got [his] pardons.” He said Adams will now have plenty of time to party with democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani replacing him as NYC mayor on Wednesday.

“Go off in the sunset, we’ll fiddle with what we have, with what you left us with,” Cohen said. “Go dance away, we’ll see you at all the parties.”

Novak added a swift joke about seeing Adams at a club once the broadcast ended.

“See you at Zero Bond!” Novak quipped. “12:35, don’t be late, Eric.”

Cohen loved it, yelping “Yes! We’ll see you at Zero Bond! All the clubs.”

Cooper could hardly watch the rant unfold. “Sweetie…” he sighed at one point. “He can’t help himself,” he said a moment later.

“Is this how we’re entering 2026?” Cooper asked.

“Noooo,” Cohen said. “I just wanna say goodbye Mayor Adams. You did it, you did it, you did it, didn’t you?”

Novak then joked “he did a good job with the rats, right?”

That drew a chuckle from Cooper.

The silly sign-off was just part of the hijinks on CNN on NYE.

Earlier in the show, Cooper and Cohen busted up when CNN correspondent Randi Kaye kissed a snake live on air. Cohen also revealed he gave his bed to Cooper this year — and was even kind enough to have “black lighted” it beforehand. And Cohen and Novak even answered whether they would rather give up oral sex or cheeseburgers in 2026.

