The CEO of Dubai’s largest port resigned his position this week after lawmakers linked him to a number of communications with convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, including one message referring to a “torture video.”

“DOJ redacted information necessary to identify who sent Epstein the ‘torture video email,'” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) posted to X on Friday in response to the news. “[Rep] Ro Khanna and I first discovered his name and released it Monday. Today he resigns.”

DOJ redacted information necessary to identify who sent Epstein the “torture video email.”@RepRoKhanna and I first discovered his name and released it Monday. Today he resigns. https://t.co/4zynZTwCjc — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 13, 2026

DP World Chairman and Chief Executive Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem resigned his port operator position on Friday. The business executive’s name was redacted in some Epstein files released by the Department of Justice, but lawmakers later named him publicly.

DP World announced Essa Kazim as the new chairman of its board of directors and Yuvraj Narayan as the new Group Chief Executive Officer to replace Bin Sulayem.

Massie posted a screenshot of a message sent by Epstein to Sulayem in which he referenced a “torture video” that he loved.

“Where are you? Are you ok, I loved the torture video,” the message from Epstein reads.

“I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of May,” the recipient replied.

“[Rep] Thomas Massie and I called on DOJ to stop protecting this man & underact his name. They relented. Then I took to the House floor to name names. Today, he resigns,” Khanna wrote on X on Friday. “We will not rest until there is elite accountability for the Epstein class.”

.@RepThomasMassie & I called on DOJ to stop protecting this man & underact his name. They relented. Then I took to the House floor to name names. Today, he resigns. We will not rest until there is elite accountability for the Epstein class. https://t.co/K6VTzhNHg8 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 13, 2026

The Department of Justice previously confirmed Bin Sulayem’s name as behind the “torture” email. His name appeared unredacted in a number of other Epstein communications.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche accused Massie of “grandstanding” when he publicly highlighted Bin Sulayem.

You looked at the document. You know it’s an email address that was redacted. The law requires redactions for personally identifiable information, including if in an email address. And you know that the Sultan’s name is available unredacted in the files. See EFTA00666117. Be… https://t.co/PGx6tdf5wT — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) February 10, 2026

“You looked at the document. You know it’s an email address that was redacted,” Blanche wrote to Massie. “The law requires redactions for personally identifiable information, including if in an email address. And you know that the Sultan’s name is available unredacted in the files.”

