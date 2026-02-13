College Basketball Coach Trashes His Own Team After Blowout Loss: ‘Do Not Deserve to Wear This Uniform’

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang went off on his own team Wednesday in response to two straight blowout losses at home.

That night, the Wildcats lost 91-62 to Cincinnati. Their previous home game on Feb. 1 was a 95-61 shellacking at the hands of fifth-ranked Iowa State. At the time of writing, Kansas State was 10-14 and just 1-10 against other Big 12 opponents.

Naturally, Tang was furious with his team’s embarrassment on its home court twice in a row. Following the loss on Wednesday, the coach ripped his squad in a post-game press conference:

I’m gonna honor Christ like I always do. Blessed to do this, but this was embarrassing. These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform. There will be very few of them in it next year. Like, I’m embarrassed for the university. I’m embarrassed, for our fans, our student section, you know. It is just ridiculous. We got practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning, and we will get this thing right. I have no answer, no words… Y’all got two questions. So whoever wanna ask two questions, I’ll answer them to the best of my ability right now; but right now, I’m, like, pissed and yeah, this is–

Jerome Tang spoke for just over 2 minutes following K-State’s 29-point loss to Cincinnati. The Wildcats have lost their last 2 home games by a combined 63 points. Here’s his entire press conference. (via K-State Athletics) pic.twitter.com/AFUForuDRm — Jason Kinander (@WIBWJason) February 12, 2026

Staying true to his word, Tang took two questions before leaving the room.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!