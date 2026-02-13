Raskin Fact-Checks Trump AG Pam Bondi on CNN for Calling Him ‘Washed-Up Loser Lawyer’

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) fact-checked Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi in a CNN interview, including her insult of his law career.

Raskin and Bondi mixed it up frequently at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday at which Bondi lashed out at Democratic members and repeatedly bristled when members reclaimed their time.

In one exchange, Rep. Raskin bellowed at her to stop overtalking members of the committee, and Bondi muttered, “You washed-up loser lawyer! Not even a lawyer.”

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins asked Raskin about that jab, and the congressman jokingly corrected Bondi — then thoroughly trashed her performance:

COLLINS: Well, I mean, and during that hearing, I mean, at one point, she called you a washed-up loser lawyer was, I believe, the term. If you want to respond to that. And also– RASKIN: Hey, I’m not a washed-up lawyer. I’m a washed-up law professor. COLLINS: Important clarification. Well, I guess and then she– RASKIN: I was an Assistant Attorney General for a couple years. But I was a law professor for 25 years. COLLINS: She said you weren’t a real lawyer, at one point. RASKIN: Yes. COLLINS: Obviously, I’ll let you dispute that. RASKIN: Yes. Well, it takes one to know one. Yes. COLLINS: Well, I mean, but in terms of the redactions– RASKIN: I paid my — I pay my bar dues every year. So, I know I am a real lawyer. COLLINS: OK. RASKIN: And I’d be very happy to discuss with her the Constitution, and how every constitutional amendment is being violated, right now, by the agencies she represents, like ICE, the First Amendment right of speech and assembly, the right to petition government for redress of grievances. The Second Amendment rights were violated in Minneapolis, the Fourth Amendment. So, let’s talk about serious law. It’s wild to me that the Attorney General of the United States of America thinks that you can substitute personal insults, just slung promiscuously around the room, for actual legal argumentation and substantive answers. That’s amazing.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!