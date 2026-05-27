Trump Dances on ‘Mentally Deficient’ Al Green’s Political Grave: ‘I Will Miss That Lunatic’

President Donald Trump relished in the defeat of longtime Texas Congressman Al Green (D) on Wednesday, hours after Green lost his seat in a rare incumbent-vs.-incumbent primary battle on Tuesday night.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning to gloat after Green lost to fellow Rep. Christian Menefee (D-TX) the night before in a battle for the redrawn 18th congressional district in Texas.

“Congratulations to the Dumocrat Party! Al Green, one of the most mentally deficient Congressmen in the history of our Country, has lost, in a landslide, his seat in Congress,” Trump said in the post. “But I will miss that lunatic not screaming and violently waving his cane at me during my next State of the Union Speech. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! President DJT.”

Green was a thorn in Trump’s side at his last two State of the Union addresses.

In 2025, Green was booted from the chamber after he stood up to heckle Trump while waving his cane. Green wound up getting censured by Congress for the stunt.

Despite the consequences, Green remained defiant.

“Friends, I would do it again,” he said at the time. “I have to be candid with you.”

Earlier this year, Green was again expelled from the speech after holding up a sign that read, “Black People Aren’t Apes,” a response to a video Trump posted that depicted former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as primates.

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