Fed Chair Jerome Powell Widely Praised for Pushing Back on Trump’s DOJ: ‘Quiet Dignity and Real Courage’

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell received a cascade of praise after he responded publicly to the Trump Justice Department’s opening of a criminal investigation into the Fed’s years-long renovation and allegations that he lied to Congress.

The investigation, opened by former Fox News host-turned-U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro, comes amid President Donald Trump’s months and months of attacks against Powell for not lowering interest rates at his request.

Financial observers and former Fed officials immediately cried foul and warned that Trump’s move is further proof he’s trying to end the Fed’s independence, which underpins investor confidence in the economy. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday called the DOJ probe “extremely chilling” and warned the “market should be concerned.”

Powell released a video clip on Sunday night and addressed the investigation. “On Friday, the Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas, threatening a criminal indictment related to my testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June. That testimony concerned in part a multi-year project to renovate historic Federal Reserve office buildings,” Powell said in the statement, adding:

I have deep respect for the rule of law and for accountability in our democracy. No one—certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve—is above the law. But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure. This new threat is not about my testimony last June or about the renovation of the Federal Reserve buildings. It is not about Congress’s oversight role; the Fed through testimony and other public disclosures made every effort to keep Congress informed about the renovation project. Those are pretexts. The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President. This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions—or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation. I have served at the Federal Reserve under four administrations, Republicans and Democrats alike. In every case, I have carried out my duties without political fear or favor, focused solely on our mandate of price stability and maximum employment. Public service sometimes requires standing firm in the face of threats. I will continue to do the job the Senate confirmed me to do, with integrity and a commitment to serving the American people.

Powell’s defiant message and straightforward assessment of the facts quickly received praise from across the political spectrum.

Conservative columnist David French shared the clip and wrote, “We’ve become so accustomed to cowardice and capitulation that quiet dignity and real courage shine all the brighter.”

We've become so accustomed to cowardice and capitulation that quiet dignity and real courage shine all the brighter. https://t.co/2xkDDkIi6S — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 12, 2026

Punchbowl’s John Bresnahan commented, “Just an extraordinary statement from Powell. He accuses the Trump administration- without mentioning names – of ginning up a criminal probe of the Fed in a battle over interest rates.”

Just an extraordinary statement from Powell. He accuses the Trump administration- without mentioning names – of ginning up a criminal probe of the Fed in a battle over interest rates https://t.co/ZKY0PkRbnf — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 12, 2026

Some statements are made for the proverbial audience of one, this seems perhaps more aimed at the audience of nine. https://t.co/Dq9QhMvPKo — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) January 12, 2026

If you’re a citizen—like Renee Nicole Good—who engages in civil disobedience, the Trump Administration will execute you as though you were the enemy, wielding law enforcement as a weapon. And if you’re a public servant—like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell—who exercises… https://t.co/2ioLejb7Xj — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 12, 2026

Whatever view you take of Powell’s interest rate policies, this is a highly commendable move. Standing up to a tinpot president. Putting some of the business community to shame. https://t.co/BC1vywhCLv — John Cassidy (@JohnCassidy) January 12, 2026

This this pure thuggery: What defense does MAGA want to offer for "Trump is threatening to indict the Chairman of the Fed on fake charges because he won't cut interest rates like Trump psychotically demands"? Spare me "I voted for this." https://t.co/yeKFzAAp44 — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) January 12, 2026

You know things are bad when the most boring person doing the most boring job for decades has to come out and say, “Stop trying to arrest us for doing math” https://t.co/3YCfPBFIae — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 12, 2026

Outrageous from Trump. He’s playing with fire. https://t.co/xU4E9j5Byl — Eli Lake (@EliLake) January 12, 2026

Turns out the last line of defense against authoritarian pressure is a mild-mannered former investment banker armed with spreadsheets. https://t.co/dn7IrxJCvj — Cristina Cordova (@cjc) January 12, 2026

One of the biggest hurdles for developing nations getting foreign investment is demonstrating they are stable, and their economies aren’t run on rampant, capricious corruption. Trump weaponizing DOJ against the Fed Chair is the loudest possible signal we aren’t a place to invest. https://t.co/eaC5v44eHc — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) January 12, 2026

Extraordinary assertion of independence by Fed Reserve Chair Powell, saying US DoJ is investigating him as payback for setting interest rates higher than President Trump wants. Reminder: Powell was first appointed Fed chair by Trump. https://t.co/FrHt9pwEh7 — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) January 12, 2026

Powell goes full Schattschneider here 🤓Expand the scope of conflict, get the audience off the sidelines and into the game. Gambit to rally political support for the Fed and put Trump on defensive. https://t.co/uvcr56IKvq — Sarah Binder (@bindersab) January 12, 2026

This is crazy. Republicans need to denounce this attack on Powell and the Fed with passion. We cannot allow Trump to destroy our democracy. Republican leaders, our Republic needs you now. https://t.co/YioObuoZGV — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 12, 2026

