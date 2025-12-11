Actress Amanda Seyfried doubled down on a post slamming late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as “hateful,” saying she refuses to apologize.

Speaking with Who What Wear this week while promoting her new film The Housemaid, Seyfried was asked about the backlash she received over a post about Kirk following his September assassination.

“He was hateful,” Seyfried commented on Instagram in response to a post covering Kirk. The post was made days after the Turning Point USA founder’s death.

She also published a text post seemingly referencing Kirk, in which she wrote, “You can’t invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating.”

In the new interview, Seyfried declared she’s “not f*cking apologizing.”

“I’m not f*cking apologizing for that. I mean, for f*ck’s sake, I commented on one thing,” she said. “I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course. Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized — which is what people do.”

Following her original posts, Seyfried took to Instagram to deny she was adding “fuel to the fire.”

“We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity. I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Seyfried💛 (@mingey)

In the Who What Wear interview, Seyfried said she needs to remember to keep a level head when it comes to politics in the age of President Donald Trump.

“It’s always hard to see people who are tricky and harmful have success — like our gorgeous president, the best possible example of that,” she said. “It’s so weird to sit in a civilized restaurant. People are serving us food. You can’t unpack it too much, or else you’ll go f*cking insane. Like, how is the world still spinning?”