‘The Most Impressive Thing!’ Howard Lutnick Marvels at Trump Sleeping Just ‘4 Hours a Night’

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick told Fox News Thursday that President Donald Trump sleeps just four hours a night, declaring it “the most impressive thing!”

Lutnick’s appearance was designed to promote the new “Trump Gold Card” immigration visa meant to attract “the best people” to the United States: those who can afford to pay out $1 million — plus a $15,000 processing fee — to the U.S. Treasury.

During his pitch, Lutnick touted Trump’s vigor, and cited the fact that the president doesn’t need much sleep.

“You know, you didn’t understand — before I joined the government I had no idea how it works. But there’s so much you can get done that, really, all that’s in your way is time. So, we just give it all we’ve got,” said Lutnick. “The president sleeps less than me! I sleep five hours a night. The president sleeps four hours a night, and he is working all the time. He calls me late at night. He wants to talk about the day. He is on it all the time. It is the most impressive thing you have ever seen!”

Lutnick’s unsolicited comments about the president’s stamina come as concerns for Trump’s health reaches a fever pitch.

Trump has been photographed multiple times appearing to fall asleep during important events like Cabinet meetings and Oval Office announcements. Trump has also been photographed with bruising, bandages, and makeup on his right hand, as well as with swollen ankles. Last spring, the White House announced he was diagnosed with a condition where veins in his legs struggle to pump blood back to the heart.

On Wednesday, Trump accused The New York Times of “seditious, perhaps even treasonous” behavior for questioning his health. In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump claimed, “There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best.”

