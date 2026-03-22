Fox News Anchor Lands on NY Times Bestseller List for Her 4th Consecutive Book

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream has a fourth New York Times bestseller under her belt with her new book, Nothing is Impossible with God.

The book from Fox News Books, the publishing imprint of Fox News Media, topped the “Advice, How-To & Misc.” category during its debut week.

According to a Fox News release, “the sales cemented it as 2026’s top faith title, surpassing all other books in the genre. The milestone further solidifies Fox News Books as an industry powerhouse, with 17 titles reaching the top of The New York Times bestseller list and more than 3.6 million copies sold since its 2020 inception.”

Bream’s book is described as exploring “the biblical stories of unlikely heroes who faced profound adversity, uncertainty, and fear, drawing powerful parallels to the spiritual and personal challenges people encounter today.”

This is Bream’s fourth national bestseller. Her debut work, The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today, sold close to one million copies and spent 15 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, including five weeks at No. 1.

In 2022 and 2023, Bream’s The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak and The Love Stories of the Bible Speak both debuted at number one on the list.

Combined, the series has sold nearly 1.5 million copies nationwide, according to Fox News Books.

Bream has anchored Fox News Sunday since 2022. She also serves as chief legal correspondent for Fox News Media and hosts Fox News Audio’s Livin’ the Bream podcast, where she shares inspirational stories, personal anecdotes and an “insider’s perspective” to the world of politics.

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