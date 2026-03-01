Fox’s Joey Jones Tells MAGA It’s OK To Ask Questions About Troops Killed In Iran: Americans ‘Demand Answers When Our Blood Is Shed’

Fox News host and combat veteran Joey Jones spoke from experience Sunday when he told MAGA it’s okay for Americans to ask questions whenever U.S. soldiers are killed in battle.

President Donald Trump addressed the deaths of three U.S. service members killed by Iranian missiles in a pre-taped video to the American people earlier in the afternoon, and vowed to avenge their deaths.

Jones saw combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan, where he lost both legs above the knee and suffered severe damage to his arm and wrists. He urged viewers on Sunday to not lose sight of the ultimate sacrifice those soldiers made a day earlier, as part of a joint U.S.-Israeli mission that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“It’s incumbent upon me to stop for a moment,” Jones began. “I understand that three is a small number. But three lives lost, three Americans killed in action, is hundreds if not thousands of lives affected — really millions — for every American out there that understands what that is like.”

Jones continued:

You know, I’ve seen it. I’ve experienced it. But we’ve been at war for less than 24 hours…What’s different here for me is to understand these men and women, whoever died in his counter attack — they didn’t say goodbye to their families contemplating their own mortality the way a lot of us did for 20 years for going to war. They didn’t know they were going to an active war. Of course, when you raise your right hand, when you swear to defend, when you join the military, and you go to somewhere like the Middle East, you know it is a possibility if not a probability. But I think it’s okay for any Americans who are saying, ‘Wait, just a minute. Tell me more. Tell me why we’re at war. Explain to me why this is imminent.’ I don’t think that questions your patronage to the American government are even if you’re MAGA or what have you…It does not question President Trump’s wisdom in this. But, I think that should be a part of the conversation. I would be a hypocrite if I sat here and said, ‘I don’t care who the president is.’ The American people should ask questions and demand answers when our blood is shed. And those three men and/or women are heroes, and their lives matter, and we should want to know exactly what happened and how that doesn’t happen again.

In his early morning video to Americans on Saturday announcing the joint U.S.-Israeli action against Iran, Trump framed the attack as a defensive move to eliminate “imminent threats from the Iranian regime” and repeated that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Although Secretary of State Marco Rubio notified the “Gang of Eight” bipartisan congressional leaders of the impending action, the Trump administration was criticized for not making a case to the entire Congress before initiating war activities.

Watch the clip above via The Big Weekend Show on Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!