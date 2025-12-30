Fox’s Kayleigh McEnany Predicts Gavin Newsom Will Launch White House Campaign in 2026 — And Be Challenged by Frenemy

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany predicted that two Democratic bigshots would follow in President Donald Trump’s footsteps and launch their campaigns for the White House in the near future in a promotional video shared by Fox.

In an X post captioned “We asked our talent to share their predictions for 2026!,” McEnany batted lead-off and kicked things off with a bang.

“Hey there, happy 2026. Here’s my prediction: there will be a Democrat who tries to emulate and copy the Trump playbook, meaning they will declare their candidacy for the presidency before the end of next year. I believe that Democrat will be Gavin Newsom, and I believe shortly thereafter, I don’t want to scare everyone, but Kamala Harris will declare shortly after in 2027. We’ll see!” offered the former Trump White House press secretary.

We asked our talent to share their predictions for 2026! pic.twitter.com/ZjLC0iA23t — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 30, 2025

Newsom and Harris, both of whom hail from the Golden State, have a long history together and have been described by observers as frenemies.

During an appearance on Pod Save America last August, shortly after Harris supplanted incumbent President Joe Biden on top of the Democratic ticket, Newsom was asked what he thought about the switch and quipped, “We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process. It was bottom-up, I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say!”

Harris also took a shot at Newsom in her campaign memoir 107 Days, writing that when she called him to shore up his support after Biden decided to drop out of the race, he replied: Hiking. Will call back.”

“(He never did),” observed Harris pointedly.

Newsom has been widely believed to be gearing up for a presidential campaign, while Harris has been noncommittal; though Axios reported she was “stepping toward” another run earlier this month.

“After lying low the first part of this year and then embarking on a 2024-focused book tour, Harris made several moves this week that many Democrats see as the beginnings of a 2028 campaign,” wrote Alex Thompson, who made note of her expanded book tour, appearance before the Democratic National Committee, and comments from DNC Chair Ken Martin.