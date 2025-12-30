Zelensky Reveals Trump Is Considering Sending Troops to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday told reporters that President Donald Trump is considering sending U.S. troops to his country.

In recent days, Trump has spoken with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in the region. Those peace efforts were further complicated when Russia launched strikes on Kyiv over the weekend — the day before Trump and Zelensky met at Mar-a-Lago.

Following that meeting, Russia accused Ukraine of bombing one of Putin’s presidential palaces. Zelensky denied the claim, accusing the Russian government of “using dangerous statements to undermine” ongoing peace efforts. During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said he was “very angry” to hear about the attack and that it was “not the right time to do any of that.” Trump added that he was told by Putin himself about the alleged attack.

With peace talks strained, Trump is apparently considering sending troops to Ukraine. According to Reuters national security correspondent Idrees Ali, Zelensky told the media in a WhatsApp chat that “Kyiv is discussing with President Trump U.S. troops presence in Ukraine.”

President Zelenskiy tells media in whatsapp chat: Kyiv is discussing with President Trump U.S. troops presence in Ukraine — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) December 30, 2025

Such a move would likely be viewed as an escalation of the situation in Europe. As noted by Ali, it would almost surely draw the ire of a MAGA base that has repeatedly touted Trump’s peace efforts across the globe.

If true, this would be antithetical to everything the MAGA movement has stood for. https://t.co/0C0zvo5J5K — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) December 30, 2025

—