California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) hit back at President Donald Trump’s latest insults, suggesting the president suffers from dementia.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump blasted Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) as “grossly incompetent.” Trump claimed he “saved” Los Angeles in June by deploying National Guard troops to the city, a move a federal judge ruled this week was illegal.

After pro-MAGA reporter Brian Glenn asked about a possible “congressional investigation” of Newsom over his handling of the Pacific Palisades fires earlier this year, Trump further dug into the governor.

“This is a very incompetent guy. I watched him with the hands I say, ‘What’s going on with the hands? There’s something wrong with him.’ You watch him. There’s something wrong with this guy,” the president said.

He blasted both Newsom and Bass over the fires, accusing them of not approving building permits quickly enough and ranting that they did not properly use emergency water supplies to fight the fires.

Newsom responded on X to the water rant by simply posting a question about dementia.

“Newsom didn’t allow the water to come from the Pacific Northwest. I demanded that to be open. If that were open, you wouldn’t have had the fire because all the sprinklers would’ve worked in the houses,” Trump said on Wednesday, a point Newsom has repeatedly pushed back on, including on Wednesday when he called it a “crazy conspiracy.”

Newsom’s post asked the question: “Do people with dementia repeat the same falsehoods and crazy conspiracies over and over again?”

The answer provided was that people with dementia “often repeat the same statements, questions, and sometimes false or mistaken beliefs, primarily because of memory loss and impaired reasoning.”

