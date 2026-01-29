Ghislaine Maxwell Claims 25 Other Epstein Accomplices Reached ‘Secret Settlements’ to Avoid Punishment

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell claimed in court documents that 25 unnamed associates of Jeffrey Epstein made “secret settlements” tied to sex abuse allegations so they could avoid prosecution.

The bombshell revelation came after Courthouse News Service published the entire habeas corpus petition that was filed on Dec. 17 in an attempt to have Maxwell’s conviction overturned. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

Epstein was charged in Manhattan Federal Court with sex trafficking minors in July 2019, but he killed himself in his jail cell a month later while awaiting trial.

In the petition, Maxwell claimed that the 25 accomplices made “secret settlements” with plaintiff lawyers to avoid going to court. Maxwell didn’t name names, and it wasn’t clear who the individuals were.

It was also unclear whether the men also reached deals with the Department of Justice.

In his argument that Maxwell should be freed and her conviction vacated, Maxwell’s attorney referred to the “secret settlements” as “collusion” between the plaintiff attorneys and the government.

“If the jury had heard of the new evidence of the collusion between the plaintiff’s lawyers and the government to conceal evidence and the prosecutorial misconduct they would not have convicted,” Maxwell’s attorney wrote.

The New York Post pointed out, “The fact that there could still be unmasked accomplices of the prolific sex criminal raises questions about if and when those names will be revealed given the legislature’s passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November.”

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has refused to release the full trove of Epstein files that are believed to contain photographs and names of Epstein associates and victims. Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) have threatened to bring contempt charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi for flouting the law that called for the full release by Dec. 19, 2025.

Although Trump’s name and photos appear in the files, he has not been accused of a crime, and insists he did nothing wrong.

More than two million files pertaining to Epstein’s crimes are yet to be released, according to the DOJ.

Maxwell is set to testify in a closed-door hearing before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 9. Her deposition will be virtual and she is expected to plead the Fifth Amendment, according to chairman James Comer (R-KY).

